Empress Sports Gives Rising Stars a Chance to Shine on the Field

The Empress Cricket League, organized by Soniya Singh, of Empress Sports, is set to make waves in the cricketing world with an exciting lineup of players confirmed to participate in a tournament at SportsCube Center for Excellence, Gurgaon.

The Empress Cricket League aims to provide opportunities to young and talented rising cricketers to hone their skills, showcase their talents, and keep their spirits high, while also entertaining cricket fans from around the country. With a star-studded lineup of players, the Empress Cricket League promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.

The participating players include Rajat Paliwal, Arjun Sharma, Prince, Abdul Samad, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Pawan Negi, Punit Bisht, Deepak Punia, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, and Akash Sharma, among others. The tournament promises to be an unforgettable experience for all cricket fans.

Empress Sports is partnering with Mr. Rakesh Rajput, owner of Gloria Events, to ensure the league is a grand success. The participating teams are Delhi Challengers owned by Ankit Tripathi, Richa owned by Prince and Montu, Kingsway Sports owned by Vineet Rathi, Aura owned by Raj Sanghwan, Rann Star owned by Randhir Singh, A&S owned by Md. Azruddin, Sahgal Cricket Club owned by Sandeep Sahgal, Minerva owned by Ranjit Bajaj, and Air Force Team managed by Suraj Yadav.

The cup and jerseys for the tournament were revealed on February 23, 2023, at The Claridges – New Delhi. The tournament is set to kick off on February 25, 2023, at SportsCube Center for Excellence, Gurgaon. It will feature exciting cricket matches, networking opportunities, and entertainment, making it a must-attend event for all cricket enthusiasts. The knockout rounds will lead up to the semi-finals, which will be held on March 3rd, followed by the grand finale match on March 5, 2023.

The organizers of the Empress Cricket League are committed to ensuring the safety of all participants and spectators, and strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place throughout the tournament.

“We are thrilled to launch the Empress Cricket League and bring together some of the best cricket talents in India,” said Soniya Singh, founder of Empress Cricket League. “We are committed to providing a safe and exciting environment for all participants and spectators, and we look forward to a successful and memorable event.”