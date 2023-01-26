eMudhra Limited reports another quarter of healthy revenue growth at 39.1% y-o-y,4.2% qo-q with EBITDA margin at 35.9%

Bengaluru, India – January 25, 2023: eMudhra Limited (BSE: 543533, NSE: EMUDHRA), a digital trust, digital security and paperless transformation solution provider, today announced its financial results for the Third Quarter of FY23 ended on December 31, 2022 as approved by its Board of Directors.

Commenting on the second quarter results, V.Srinivasan, Executive Chairman, eMudhra Limited said, “We are pleased to report another quarter of consistent performance with revenue growth of 39.1% % y-o-y and PAT growth of 46.0% y-o-y. During the quarter, the EBITDA margins stood at 35.9% and PAT margins stood at 24.4%.

Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated)

Particulars In Rs million Q3 FY 23 Q3 FY 22 YoY Growth Q2 FY 23 QoQ Growth 9M FY23 9M FY22 FY 22 Total Revenue 623.86 448.51 39.1% 598.72 4.2% 1750.73 1383.04 1837.35 Revenue from operation 612.42 452.97 35.2% 584.89 4.7% 1,719.46 1,372.44 1,826.37 EBITDA 223.69 176.70 26.6% 231.28 -3.3% 666.72 503.56 688 EBITDA % 35.9% 39.4% 38.6% 38.1% 36.4% 37.4% PAT 152.12 104.17 46.0% 164.72 -7.7% 453.98 303.41 411.36 PAT % 24.4% 23.2% 27.5% 25.9% 21.9% 22.4% Basic EPS (INR) 2.00 1.48 34.7% 2.19 -8.9% 5.99 4.36 5.86 Diluted EPS (INR) 2.00 1.48 34.7% 2.19 -8.9% 5.99 4.36 5.86

On trust services, we continue to focus on driving growth through direct sales to retail customers through our online channels and by acquiring and engaging with a larger set of partners who directly deal with end customers. To this end, we will invest in technology and marketing to drive direct customer acquisition. Similarly, we remain focussed on growing eSign and SSL business as more use cases around paperless transformation and cyber security in the government and private sector get implemented.

On Enterprise Solutions, we continue to see healthy demand in India and International markets. In India, the recent amendments to the IT Act allowing property transactions and power of attorney to be digitally signed is giving impetus to newer use cases. In International markets, we continue to pursue opportunities that are greenfield, where customers engage with us from the outset to run paperless transformation programs or for bettering their cyber security posture and where customers are looking for cost optimization as part of their overall cyber security and digital transformation goals. We continue to invest in both technology R&D and sales teams to pursue these opportunities meaningfully.

I am also pleased to announce that eMudhra has been recognized as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work institute which is a confirmation of our organization’s culture.”

Key Project Wins

Acquisition of a significant customer (a large State-owned entity that is a trusted service and eStamping provider) in the Indonesian market for driving eSignature and eStamping use cases with the introduction of Mobile based digital signatures in the Indonesian market

Rollout of our Certificate Discovery product for a very large public sector Bank in India that will enable key and certificate lifecycle management across users, devices etc allowing the bank to secure their infrastructure using PKI technology.

Other Business Highlights