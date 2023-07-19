Encouraging Telia Rumal, the dying craft is praiseworthy: Asmita Marwa

Hyderabad, July 19th, 2023: FLO’s signature event, Styletatva, Edition 3, the Bahubali of all Fashion and Lifestyle Exhibitions will be held in the city at Hitex on July 22nd and 23rd for two days. It will be held in Hall -2 from 10 am to 8 pm.

It will be formally inaugurated by the Mayor of Hyderabad, Smt. Vijayalakshmi Gadwal. Smt Sudha Shivkumar, FLO National President will be the guest of honour.

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, and Smt. Shikha Goel and Addl DGP will be special guests.

Entry to the show is through a nominal fee of Rs 100/-. It is spread over 45000 sft, it will have 240 stalls. The organizers are expecting a footfall of 10,000 to 12,000 in the three days put together. It is near a 100% plastic-free exhibition. Even the backdrop used at the press conference was of cotton cloth but looked like a flex.

Exhibitor badges(paper), lanyards (cotton—cotton ribbon and handmade paper), water bottles(reusable), shopping bags(cotton—reusable canvas bags), invitations(handmade paper), entry tickets(compostable paper with eco-friendly ink) pencils and pens made with banana fire by mentally challenged adults all were displayed at the press conference. Small changes can make a huge difference. For instance, if you laid all the plastic pens thrown away someday, they would wrap the earth. Plastic pens can take anywhere from 20 to 500 years to decompose, depending on the material and structure, said Ritu Shah.

The guests will be given away sustainable hamper (recycled cardboard boxes), Badges made from recycled wood with flowers made of scrap fabric and guests and exhibitors will be presented with Cheriyal Art Frame (painted using natural colours).

It will be near a 100% Plastic Free Exhibition. We will distribute over 5000 saplings to the visitors of the show, shared Ritu Shah

Addressing the media Ms Asmita Marwa, Internationally renowned Designer& Artist for Indian Fusion and Sustainable Fashion chief guest said encouraging Telia Rumal, the dying craft is praiseworthy

FLO this year aligned its activities with the Sustainable Development Goals. Unlike earlier editions, Style Tatva, Edition 3 is curated with the soul of Sustainability. So, we are providing a platform to over 200 homegrown, artisanal brands and women entrepreneurs across categories like jewelry, fashion, social enterprise, designer apparel, heritage weaves, home decor, and startups. There will be something for everyone at Style Tatva, said Ritu Shah, Chairperson of FLO, addressing a press conference in the city on Tuesday.

As our vision stands on 4 strong pillars Sustain Her Health, Sustain Her Education, Sustain Her Goals, and Sustain Her Culture. We will make visitors’ experience sustainable, Ritu Shah declared.

The show is also used as an opportunity to talk and voice out for Telia Rumals, a dying craft form. It may not be out of place to remind here that FLO has adopted this craft this year. Be it Heritage Benarsis, Intricate Batiks, Rare Patolas , Classic Korvai Kanchis, Glittering Gadwals, Artisanal Chikankari, Elegant Kalamkaris Style Tatva has all. Ritu said.

Ritu Shah has given a call to the citizens of the city to encourage exhibitors at Style Tatva as they were handpicked for their artistic skills and craftsmanship. They lack marketing skills. It is our duty to encourage them, she said.

Ritu Shah gave ten reasons to visit the show such as 1. Top Notch Brands, 2. Careful Curation, 3. Handcrafted Products, 4. Mouth Watering Food, 5. Innovative Start-Ups, 6. Eye Catching Décor, 7. Distinguished Guests, 8. Immersive Experiences, 9. Fantastic Photo Ops and 10. Impactful Initiatives

A special pavilion will be created to generate visibility and highlight Telia Rumal, a historical craft. The weave is said to have been patronized once by the Hyderabad aristocracies. It originates from Telangana and is characterized by its intricate designs and the use of natural dyes, particularly the process of oil-based resist dyeing. The craft has historical significance and is deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of Telangana.

This year FLO Hyderabad is making all-out efforts to bring back this traditional craft, which had seen a decline in recent years. We have been working closely with the weavers of Puttapaka village providing skill development programs, design interventions, and creating avenues for collaborations with mainstream designers. The aim is to preserve the traditional techniques, revitalize the knowledge and skills associated with Telia Rumal, and ensure the sustainability of the craft. We are setting up a loom to provide a unique and immersive experience for visitors to appreciate the artistry and craftsmanship involved in weaving, and to gain a deeper understanding of the cultural and technological aspects of this ancient craft.

We have also allocated stall spaces in the pavilion for FLO-promoted entrepreneurs and grassroots women-led businesses. Further details on stalls and promotions will be elaborated by co-convenor Ritu Agarwal.

FLO recognizes the immense potential of women in various fields and from different walks of life. In 2019 a platform called StyleTatva was created for creating India-wide business opportunities for women working in various fields, to promote weavers and artisans to reach a wider audience, and to give a lease of life to diverse weaves and handicrafts of the country. The initial two shows were immensely successful. The fact that we are reaching the third edition is a testimonial to the success and value that the exhibition brings to its participants and visitors, said Rekha Lahoti, Mentor for the Style Tatva.