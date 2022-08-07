Encouraging Women Entrepreneurs With a Startup Ecosystem Helps The Indian Economy Grow— Shreekant Patil, Mentor at Startup India

On July 29th, 2022, CE. Shreeekant Patil, Platinum badge MAARG Startup India mentor and founder of PARENTNashik, was the chief guest of an event for Women Business Meet across Maharashtra state, hosted by Mr. Amol Kasar, regional head of Saturday Club Global Trust at Radisson Blu Hotel, Nashik.

CE. Shreekant Patil inaugurated the function, which was felicitated by Dr. Pradyna Bapat and Dr. Manisha Bankar. This event was arranged to empower the women of SCGT all over Maharashtra.

As a veteran of entrepreneurship and maverick mentor at Startup India, Shreekant Patil was invited as a chief guest on this occasion, and he provided his insights on the development of India through the Startup India Initiative, Entrepreneurship, Entrepreneur Type, and GoI Schemes for women to help to grow business.

In this session, he discussed the Startup India Initiative, DPIIT Startups, Benefits, Programs Offered by the Government of India, Registration on the Startup India e-Portal, and other topics, and he encouraged women entrepreneurs to take the initiative to launch a new startup.

“It was a wonderful experience to be the chief guest and to promote awareness about Startup India and GoI schemes for women at this event. Encouraging women entrepreneurs helps the Indian economy grow,” said Shreekant Patil.

More than 100 women entrepreneurs from across Maharashtra were brought together to succeed at this event in Nashik. Women entrepreneurs and their increasing presence in India have significantly influenced social and economic development.

Nowadays, women are well known for their leadership skills and for dominating new-age industries. The percentage of women working in the manufacturing and food sectors is higher than that of men. Shreekant Patil represents PARENTNashik, a manufacturer and exporter of robotic spot welding gun parts in India exporting 100% to EU, USA for last more than a decade.