With summer officially underway, all shopaholics can think of is the End of Season Sale on their favorite fits from their most cherished brands. Latin Quarters, a women’s lifestyle brand, is bringing you an opportunity to refresh your summer look with the launch of its flagship EOSS (End of Season Sale). True trend-followers know that this sale is not worth missing! With access to irresistible deals, customers can save big and enjoy amazing deals of up to 60% discount on selected products by Latin Quarters across Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle and Pantaloons stores, and online on latinquarters.com. Starting from June 15 till July 25, the sale is giving you the perfect opportunity to revamp your wardrobe and level up your fashion game with trendy and chic fits.

There are a ton of stylish picks in latinquarters.com and here are some of the stand-out picks from the EOSS: End this season with the best deals on these trendy fits by Latin Quarters

Latin Quarters offers a versatile blouse collection, from casual and formal to party wear. Classic hues like Black, White, and Pink sit alongside striking prints like the polka dot and sequin. Suitable for every occasion, this Polka Print Blouse with a sweetheart neck is a wardrobe essential. Cap sleeve and front knot detailing give this blouse a chic look. This versatile blouse can be adorned for any occasion. Style this elegant blouse with a pair of formal trousers for a business casual look. Paired with a skirt or a pair of denim, your daytime outfit is ready.

Linen Embroidered Short Dress with Belt

Floral print has proved its relevance season after season, presenting itself in updated and trendy silhouettes and designs. This Linen embroidered short dress is perfect for both delicate looks, with accessories that emphasize femininity, as well as for working girl style looks with trainers. The braided belt makes your look more fun and lessens the need to accessorize further.

2 For 1 Pink Sequin Embellished Dress

This season sequin became a style statement for a bold and fierce look. Be in the spotlight at any party with this Latin Quarter’s Sequin Dress. This edgy sequin dress can embrace both minimalist and maximalist moods. Shine on and stand out in this pink hue sequin dress.

Black Short Sleeve Yarn Dyed Knit Top

The versatility of any garment is something that we all looked for this season. Smart shoppers always look for options that can be styled differently. This Yarn Dyed Knit Top is an ideal option that can be worn during day and night, both. A touch of freshness in this sophisticated black short-sleeved top is easy to wear and adds an edge to your overall look.

Shimmer Dress with Sleeve

A Little Black Dress has become a wardrobe staple for every party-lover. As a symbol of timeless sophistication, this Shimmer Dress creates an on-trend look with ethereal touches for your weekend party look. This slim silhouette and design are laden with modern appeal. The added sleeves give this dress a unique look for your distinct personality.

So, have fun figuring out your next look that goes with your personality. With these elegant options, offered in Latin Quarters’ EOSS, get ready to stand out and capture the eye at all times.