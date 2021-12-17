End your search for Men’s Grooming Products with Trell’s ’The Grand Trellion Sale’

The Man Company, The Beard Story and Let’s Shave, among others on whopping discounts

Dlehi, December 17, 2021: December is always a month of celebration, not only for the cold it brings with it, but also for the festive and wedding season! If you’re looking for grooming products for hair, skin and beard care from your favourite brands – head on to Trell’s ‘The Grand Trellion Sale’ to avail topline discounts till 20th December! The Sale features lucrative discounts up to 55% on renowned men grooming brands such as Bombay Shaving Company, The Man Company, Ustra, Beardo, among others.

Trell users can avail the following discounts on products from their favorite grooming brands, such as bread and mustache oils, lotions, trimmers, shampoos, cleansers, and facial kits, among others.

Bombay Shaving Company

Upto 55% off plus Free BSC Beard Shampoo and Conditioner, 20ml on selected SKUs

Ustraa

Upto 30% off 15th to 16th & Upto 40% off 17th to 21st

Beardo

Upto 40% off

The Man Company

Upto 30% off

The Beard Story

Flat 20% off

Let’sShave

Upto 40% off

The Men’s Lab

Flat 51% off

 

Trell has also launched its in-app currency Trell Cash that enables users to avail further discount on the entire cart. Each Trell Cash is equivalent to the value of the Indian Rupee. This unique proposition by Trell rewards users for performing several tasks on the app such as watching videos, inviting friends to the app, making purchases on Trell Shop – in return incentivizing them to Shop on the app using Trell Cash.

The Grand Trellion Sale will enable 100 mn+ users to avail unmatched and lucrative offers up to 80% on over 1000 brands across Fashion, Health & Wellness, Luxury Fragrances, Beauty, Grooming and Personal Care categories on Trell Shop. The Sale will also include ‘Deals of the Day’ and ‘Flash Sales’ with attractive offers. Shoppers can keep an eye on Trell Shop every night to avail the best offers and deals.

 

In August 2020, Trell launched the ‘Shop’ section, marking its foray into the social commerce segment. It has over 1000 brands in beauty, wellness, fashion, and mom & baby care categories.

