Endress+Hauser India appoints a CEO

Engineering major, Endress+Hauser Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Kailash Desai as the CEO of Endress+Hauser’s India business effective from 1st March 2019. In this new role Kailash will be responsible for the entire end to end business strategy and all co-dependent strategies and operations, business planning and thereon exception in harmony with the global strategy, vision and philosophy of the Endress+Hauser group. Prior to moving to the new role he worked in the capacity of the COO for a period of 16 months.

Armed with a BE degree in Instrumentation and a Masters in marketing management, Kailash embarks on the leadership position with an experience of around 3 decades in the Process Automation Industry. He had joined Endress in the year 2003 and has a rich experience in the areas of sales, marketing, projects, strategic planning, manufacturing and integration, human resource, process automation and engineering.

Kailash Desai, CEO, Endress+Hauser quips, “I am extremely delighted to be taking on the new role as a CEO. India has launched many interesting projects one of them being Smart City initiative and our concentration is to work closely with the government and our customers across India for consistently enhancing their experience in process automation and build a caring and responsible society. We are known globally for driving new edge modern mechanization and innovation with a focus on quality, and I am expecting expanding upon Endress+Hauser’s success in India.”.

Vivian Alfred, VP, Human Resource, commented, “I would like to congratulate Kailash on his new role and am very confident that Endress+Hauser India will become a stronger organisation under his leadership and will help us in creating a brighter future for our employees. He has been working with the company for almost 2 decades and has set a benchmark of being true to his profession and instilled trust within the people of the organisation over these years”.