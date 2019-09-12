Endress+Hauser India CEO bags “Most Trusted CEO Award 2019

Leaders create a Vision, instill a sense of purpose in people, drive the passion in them with meaningful coaching to empower people achieve the vision. The binding dot that connects the people- whether your employees, customers or the stakeholders is the formidable Trust. You therefore create a sense of value in your business ecosystem with this paradigm of trust. This trust is probably one of the most powerful elements of leadership. This was vivid when amidst 250 CEO nominations from India, 50 CEOs across various Industry sectors were selected for the “Most Trusted CEOs Award 2019”. Endress+Hauser India, a leading SWISS process automation engineering company announced that its MD, Kailash Desai has won the “Most Trusted CEO’s Award 2019” award at the World Consulting Research Corporation (WCRC) IDEASFEST 2019. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hon. Kisan Reddy felicitated him at the ceremony held in Delhi on 5th September’19. Present for the awards were corporates, brands and other dignitaries from various segments.

The awards held by WCRC is the premier awards program honoring the leadership, innovation and commitment to excellence of the individuals and businesses in the various sectors on PAN India basis. The awards are an annual event that is focused on honouring transformational leaders. It recognises CEOs who have steered their organisations to great heights and who continue to build upon their success.

Commenting on the award, Endress+Hauser, MD, Kailash Desai, said, “ I would like to thank each one of you my stakeholders and my partners for trusting me. “Trust” goes beyond meeting budgeted numbers and mainly depends on culture you build, of creating a conducive work environment, of empowering people, of investing in their growth. If you have your people’s trust you can move mountains.

Hon. Kisan Reddy, Union Minister of state for Home affairs “People follow leaders out of personal choice and without the element of trust even the best, most inspiring, and coolest missions will fail or maybe have mediocre results because the team’s hearts are not in the process.”