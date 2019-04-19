Endress+Hauser India eyes growth in domestic sales

Endress+Hauser Indiaa process automation major has steadily evolved from a sensor maker for process automation into a major supplier of complete automation solutions and is eyeing growth in domestic sales in India.

Endress+Hauser total revenue from India is around 1,100 crores. Domestic sales account for nearly 30 % (nearly 300 crore) while the remaining (nearly 1,000 crore) comes from exports to South East Asian countries, South Africa and Australia. Domestic sales are estimated to grow to Rs. 800 Crore by 2020-21.

Kailash Desai, CEO, Endress+Hauser India says, “We offer comprehensive process solutions for measurement of flow, level, pressure, analysis, temperature, including registration and digital communications, across a wide range of industries. Our offerings optimise process efficiency, provide safe operations and help protect the environment.”

India is a hub of Internet of Things ( IoT) falling next to the US when it comes to market share and ventures running IoT businesses. Endress+Hauser company is still evolving and bringing in newer changes for which it requires skilled IoT professionals. The company is a global leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial process engineering.

Endress+Hauser aims to tap opportunities for industries and cater to the increasing demands for innovations and technological advancements which aim to modernise the industrial applications. Smart technology is a major driver in the next stage of industry 4.0. With the drastic rise in number of smart factories and digitalization, intelligent products will become a key factor for economic success. Endress+Hauser innovative product comes into play, making an important contribution to the continuous process verification and quality control during production that we are aiming for 4.0. Such solutions find use in industries like water and waste water management, food and beverages, life sciences, chemical and oil & gas, among others”.