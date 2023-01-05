Engage 2022 reveals the mood of the private markets as the year draws to a close

New Delhi / London / New York: January 05, 2022 – Oxane Partners (“Oxane”), a technology-driven solutions provider to private markets, held the second edition of its annual client forum, Engage 2022, in London in the first week of December. The invitation-only networking event, back after a two-year covid-induced hiatus, was attended by private market leaders from investment banks, private credit funds, hedge funds, and institutional asset managers. The attendees engaged in networking while exchanging thoughts on their outlook and priorities for the coming year.

Some of the themes that were raised in the discussions were:

• A mood of caution while still scouting for the right opportunities: Attendees shared that they are adopting a ‘wait and watch’ approach while still evaluating interesting opportunities that are emerging in the current market landscape. Some highlighted moving down the capital stack from equity positions to debt for better risk-adjusted returns while others highlighted exploring opportunities in public ABS markets. Most agreed that they would be ready to deploy capital a lot faster by Q2 or Q3 next year.

• Renewed focus on portfolio and risk management: With the current economic environment, investment firms are now increasingly focusing on strengthening portfolio and risk management functions. There is a renewed focus on better monitoring investment performance while making these functions more cost-efficient.

• Digitalization and third-party specialists: Private markets firms are embracing digitalization and third-party specialists to support their investment operations, portfolio monitoring, reporting, and valuations requirements. There is a shift in the general attitude as firms, both big and small, are recognizing the value added of digitalization and independent specialist support for achieving scalable growth, and operational efficiencies at every stage of the investment lifecycle.