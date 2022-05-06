Engrossing Sessions and Enlightening Conversations mark the first half of Day 2, Goafest 2022

Goa, 6th May 2022:

Ending an eventful Day 1 of Goafest 2022 on a high note, an invigorating Day 2 started with scorching heat outside and a promising Goafest inside, at Grand Hyatt.

We commenced the day in a sporting way! Day 2 of India’s biggest advertising festival, Goafest, opened with a Knowledge Seminar presented by MX Player witnessing India’s No. 1 Badminton Player and Two-Time Olympic medal winner, PV Sindhu sharing her thoughts on her career, practice sessions, wins, losses, lessons, experience, family support, and tournaments lined up for 2022 with Sameer Kochchar – TV Presenter, Actor, and Anchor.

The crowd at the venue broke into roaring applause on seeing PV Sindhu. She fondly recollects the commencement of her badminton journey, where her parents played a very crucial role. Moving forward, she emphasized 2012 being a breakthrough year, where she questioned herself, ‘If they can do it, why not I?’, referring to her opponent who was an Olympic champion. Later, when Kochchar asked her about her on-court strategies, she said, “I visualise who I am playing against and discuss strategies with my coach.” She also mentioned the importance of learning from one’s mistakes and coming back stronger.

While speaking about winning Bronze and not Gold, she recalls her father calling and reminding her, “There is a lot of difference between getting bronze and standing on the podium than being in the 4th position.”

The conversation also highlighted aspects of her training, her time on-court and off-court, her journey, and all the tournaments that 2022 has in store for her.

After her insightful knowledge session, taking the stage next were artists Vikrant Massey and Ali Fazal along with Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer, MX Player talking about OTT Superpower – Freedom and Nuances of Creativity. The panelists spoke about how OTT has changed consumer behavior in regards to content and democratized content. “OTT has given a platform for creators to explore their skills and the exposure to international content made them pull their socks up, and I believe in the last two years, we did do that,” said Vikrant Massey to a roaring crowd. Ali Fazal said, “Cinema must not die. Every person in the industry comes with the dream to be a part of movies and this dream always remains. Community watching must not be forgotten. While OTT shares a lot of stories, it doesn’t aim to make the viewer a couch potato,” upon asking if there is a sense of competition among the two platforms. Gautam Talwar said “OTT content is for personal watching. 95% of people watch on their personal phones. Only the elite audience will have access to Chromecast and television sets supporting the platforms and they are not necessarily the target always. Family viewing is far away for OTT or may never happen. There are chances that people wouldn’t want to sit with family and watch at all.” He further summed it up by saying “India is a time rich and money poor country and that is what we consider while targeting.” The insightful session was moderated by Atika Farooqui – Anchor and Creative Director.

Following this discussion, an engaging knowledge seminar, ‘How Brands win with Video Games’, by Disney Star with Sam Glassenberg – Founder & CEO Level Ex was presented, who talked about the potential of video games and how brands can reach audiences through this medium. In his trademark way of delivering meaningful insights, Sam stressed that the video game industry, this year, crossed the $200 billion mark and is reaching more people than ever; video games, today, are poignant platforms for brands. Further, he also shed light on the application of neuroscience in-game designs. Sam pointed to the significance of optimising the placement of ads during games and creative ways of introducing them through an optimal time during the gaming period. He also spoke of the perils of gamification versus the importance of emphasis on real game design. Sam ended the presentation on a high note, explaining how game and gaming technology can assist even doctors and medical professionals in life sciences; he also demonstrated it by sharing a personal anecdote. The last session before lunch ended with thundering applause.

The first half of Day 2 also witnessed two masterclasses; the first one from Sharechat with Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer, Sharechat & Moj, Simran Gaglani, National Lead, Brand Solutions, Sharechat & Moj, and Palkush Rai Chawla Director, Product Management – Sharechat & Moj throwing light on how creator economy is driving brand success and the second one from Google on YouTube Shorts sharing insights on how to reach out to consumers in a cool brand new way through Shorts.

