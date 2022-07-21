Enhance Workspace Security And User Experience With Qudify

New Delhi, July 2022: In the Modern Workplace, it is imperative to have a visitor management system in place to handle visitors and contractors efficiently as well as meet the safety and convenience expectations of employees and customers alike. Qudify is Qdesq’s second Software as a Service (SaaS) offering for the Indian Enterprise market, just after their first solution – Flexi.

Qudify is an enterprise SaaS product which was launched in February 2022 with a meeting room and desk booking interface designed for employees. Within five months of its launch, they had traction of 40+ clients, 500+ users, and a 400+ monthly booking rate. With their latest product, a QR-based visitor self-check-in, they have acquired paid clients within the 1st month and generated more than 500 digital passes for guests and employees.

Visitor management system software that regulates workplace accessibility is a necessity in the modern day workplace. Qudify, provides hassle-free visitor check-ins to digitalize the use of future-ready workspaces, enhance employee experience and increase workplace safety by minimizing contact between employees and guests. Additionally, it keeps a time-stamped record of visitor movement, enabling good contact tracking in the event that it is required. Therefore, it is essential for a company to guarantee that an effective visitor management system is in place, all throughout the company.

The goal of Qudify is to improve workplace effectiveness and create a hassle free experience through digitization. Its visitor control system keeps track of who enters and exits your office and contributes to improving workplace safety and experience. The more traditional methods of visitor tracking, such as manually entering the information or maintaining an Excel spreadsheet, are eerily replaced by this solution.