Enjoy a Complimentary Night Stay with “Festive Escapes”, An Exclusive and Limited Period Offer by JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa

Bengaluru, 1stOctober 2022: Soak in the festive spirit with your family and friends at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa with an exclusive package, “Festive Escapes” offering a one-day complimentary night on your two nights booking starting from the 24th of September to 31st of October 2022.

Luxuriate in the lap of nature and calm yourself with a complimentary yoga session as you start your stay at the property to calm and refresh your mind, body and spirit. Nestled among the rolling greens of the Nandi Hills, the resort’s festive offer includes a complimentary breakfast at the all-day dining restaurant, The Aviary, that serves delectable Western, Indian, and Asian cuisines for their customers to savor. The beautiful restaurant is an ideal destination where one could enjoy a stunning bird-watching experience. Except for this package, one may choose to dine at any of the other five elegant outlets and savour delectable cuisine from around the world. The property also offers an indulging and rejuvenating, full-service spa that allows guests to de-stress and relax with invigorating treatments.

Take home a memoir and redefine your family portrait at the Canvas Painting session, where one gets to indulge in your creativity and make beautiful canvas portraits as a family activity. Additionally, this exclusive offer also includes a ‘two-way airport transfer’ or local transfers within a radius of 25 km. The property showcases a separate set of activities for your endorphin pump which include an entertainment zone where one could enjoy bowling, foosball, table tennis, cricket, badminton and even play stations for all the video-gamers out there. One may choose to continue their fitness regime at the state-of-the-art fitness centre , take a dip in their soothing temperature-controlled lagoon pool which overlooks the scenic views of Nandi Hills, or choose to spend time at the yoga terrace while basking in the gorgeous sunrise.

Relish the tradition of South Indian families with ‘Halli Katte’ , a laid back experience with your family to bond all over again over a cup of masala chai or filter coffee and more in the evenings. Along with this warm experience, go back to the good old days with some kite flying and a game of snake & ladder.

The resort ensures an exciting time for the tiny tots too by organizing a special magic show, where children could enjoy a playful time and a children’s zone with a series of several interactive games and activities under the supervision of trained staff so that your stay is only seamless and delightful.

To make your evenings extra special, explore the night sky with your family, far away from the hustle-bustle of the city, with a mesmerizing view of the wild blue yonder. With a telescope, embark on a celestial journey, securing a peacefully unique hour for you and your loved ones.

Sip your favourite drink by the beautiful lagoon pool or stroll with your pets amidst picturesque luxury while enjoying the surreal beauty of the hills, only at the JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa; book your ‘Festive Escape’ today, and celebrate the festive season along with your family and friends.

Stay Dates: September 24th to October 31st, 2022