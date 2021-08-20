Enjoy Barbecue in the monsoons at The BBQ Company

The BBQ Company is situated in the Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector- 38 in Noida must be at the top of your list of the restaurants to try, this winter. It is a lively restaurant, with an attentive staff and a wide variety of delectable barbeque and buffet options that will leave you satiated and tempted to come back for more! You can have a hearty meal here, with a lavish spread you will relish.

The restaurant has vibrant interiors, mainly made up of wood, which gives it a warm, relaxed feel. The restaurant is spacious, colourful and has televisions at strategic locations for you to catch up on your favourite matches and shows. All these create a lively, yet relaxing environment which helps you enjoy a sumptuous meal, barbeque specials made at the table as well as buffet or à la carte, to its fullest.

It also has a non-alcoholic bar offering you a wide range of mocktails and drinks to choose from. (The alcoholic bar will be opening shortly). The Cold-Stone ice cream counter is popular with children where they can enjoy customised ice-creams. Live Grill, embedded in each table, enables you to enjoy a leisurely barbeque. Spoiling you for choice is an array of grills to choose from, including, Paneer Tikka, Soya Chaap, Achaari Fish Tikka, Chicken Tikka, Lahori Prawns, Tandoori Chicken Wings and Mutton Seekh Kabab.

The restaurant is known for its live-grill experience and all-you-can-eat dinner. Live grill, placed on your table, is the highlight of the whole dining experience. It allows you to grill your own kababs and tikkas and savour them piping hot. Right from meat, seafood and vegetarian delights, there’s a lip-smacking range to choose from. The lavish dinner includes unlimited servings of soups, salads, main course and desserts. The fare is a mix of Indian, Chinese and Italian dishes. There is a live kitchen where you can get Momos, Pizza, Palak Patta Chaat and more.

The restaurant gives the food connoisseur a wide range of barbeque grills dishes to choose from – both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. From Kadhai Paneer, the delicious Hing Dhaniya ke Aloo to Lluckhnowvi Murg Biryani, Butter Chicken, Fish in Hot Garlic Sauce, everything in the main course makes you wish you had the appetite for one more round. For those who enjoy soups and shorbas, there is the Mint Chicken Soup for the non-vegetarians and Tamatar Dhaniya Shorba for the vegetarians. There is also a wide array of salads from the salad bar to pick and choose from. With an array of delicious traditional desserts like Gajar ka Halwa, Kale Wala Jamun, Moong Dal Halwa and Hot Chocolate Brownie to end the sumptuous meal, the experience was truly yummylicious!

The BBQ Company places high importance on your satisfaction. The live kitchen can produce a new or a modified dish based on the seasonal availability of vegetables and your preferences. What’s more, the staff will even cater to special requests such as less spicy BBQ options. Menu items, however, are subject to availability.

If you haven’t tried it yet, the BBQ Company, with its vibrant ambience and eye-catching interiors, it should be your next stop. It is a perfect destination for an office party, a get-together, a family outing or a romantic date!