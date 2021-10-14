Enjoy Big Moments ki Big Shopping with Big Bazaar

Hyderabad: Big Bazaar, India’s most popular departmental store promises to cater to the needs of every household to provide a safe and variety shopping experience to its customers. Right from fashion, home needs, electronics, or luggage, Big Bazaar is a one-stop destination to cater to one’s everyday needs. Starting on October 13, 2021, customers can head to their nearest Big Bazaar store and shop anything and everything, at great discounts and enjoy numerous benefits.

Tapping into the festive fervour, Big Bazaar is here to provide every shopper to shop all the necessary requirements for their big day. Customers need not hop from one store to another to shop several items. Food, fashion, or consumer electronics, you name, and Big Bazaar has it all at great prices. Apart from this, customers also get gifts on shopping big, thus adding value to monthly shopping.

Shoppers can shop for the big moments, both in-store and online on the Big Bazaar app and its e-commerce website shop.bigbazaar.com starting 13th October. On a path to serve all its customers ‘evolving needs, the brand continues to provide a safe and quick shopping experience to its customers with its 2-Hour Super-Fast Doorstep Delivery Service. This service provides a Contact-Free Safe and Convenient Doorstep Delivery of a customer’s daily essentials.

Speaking about the campaign, Pawan Sarda, CMO – Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group said “Big Bazaar has always added value to our customers for last 21 years and will continue to do so for centuries to come. We have always stood for our customers. We are now embarking on a new chapter of engaging with our customers in a contemporary way and how we addresses all their requirements at every stage and every moment. To bring this alive we are launching an idea that will celebrate customers every moment, every occasion in life. Whether it’s a new born in their home to house warming to festivities. Big Moments ki Big Shopping at Big Bazaar.”

Rajiv Sabnis, Founder, Brave, the agency behind the new campaign says, “Shopping behaviour has changed the pandemic. As a result, recurring daily needs are now being met by Big Bazaar’s App and the Store-to-Door 2-hour home delivery promise. However, large purchases linked to special moments in the lives of families, still merit a store visit. The new Big Bazaar positioning of ‘Big Moments ki Big Shopping’ was born out of this customer insight. As Big Bazaar stores reopen their doors to customers, we are convinced that the pent-up demand for large purchases, will be a need gap waiting to be fulfilled. The integrated campaign goes live across TV, newspapers, digital, out-of-home, and store visual merchandise.”

About Big Bazaar

Big Bazaar is the flagship hypermarket retail chain from Future Group with presence in over 150 cities across the country. The Group also operates Big Bazaar GenNxt which integrates superior shopping experiences with innovations such as interactive digital screens, sit-down checkouts, and smart customer service. Big Bazaar promises to offer the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ with a massive price drop on over 1,500 everyday use items at all the stores in the country. It also offers a host of value-added services like home delivery, fast billing amongst others. Big Bazaar has created mega shopping properties like Sabse Saste Din, Public Holiday Sale, Smart Search, Wednesday Bazaar, and Great Indian Home Festival which empowers the customers to shop the best at the lowest price.