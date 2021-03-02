Enjoy Casual dining with your friends & family at Zoobys kitchen!

Casual dining has become interesting after the launch of Zoobys kitchen in Delhi NCR. They are currently having two outlets – one in Jasola and the other in Nainital.

Zooby’s Kitchen is a chain of family restaurants located in Nainital – UK, New Delhi – the capital of India and Noida – UP. The restaurant is a family owned business. It started out in 2009 with its first outlet in Shaheen Bagh – Kallindi Kunj, an area in South Delhi, with Mughlai, North Indian Cuisine and a wide range of Quality Beverages. The interior of the restaurant has been designed to give a slight hill station look. The walls are adorned with framed posters of Nainital’s classic beauty. The restaurant attracts a fairly eclectic crowd and is usually a go to place for youngsters and family! The modern rendition of a Contemporary style restaurant has a lavish and extended indoor and outdoor seating arrangements which enhances and makes the place super interesting! Some of their most famous and best seller dishes are Chicken Kalmi Kebab, Mutton Burrah Kebab, Tangri kebab etc. Not only starters they are also very famous for their beverages which includes – smoothies , various kinds of shakes, Colas, soda drinks, etc.

The relaxed atmosphere, the beautiful ambiance & the lip-smacking food will no doubt captivate your soul & heart. Keeping the taste in mind – Zoobys Kitchen definitely has to be the new favourite food joint for everyone. The outlet in Nainital is a perfect romantic joint for all the young couples where as the outlet in Delhi is perfect to hang out with your fam jam!