Enjoy flat 50% off over 50 plus fashion, lifestyle, and beauty brands at Inorbit Mall Malad

Mumbai: January 5, 2023 – All the shopaholics of Malad have one more reason to celebrate the New Year! Inorbit Mall, Malad is offering two mega sales for its patrons. The mall’s most awaited End of Season Sale (EOSS) is currently live and offering discounts ranging from 20% to 60% across categories. The EOSS will run until January 31, 2023.

Brands that are participating in the EOSS sale are M&S, AND, Vero Moda, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, H&M, Nykaa, United Colors of Benetton, Allen Solly, Louis Philippe, Biba, Puma, Skechers, Nike, Bobbi Brown, MAC, Bath & Body Works, and the list goes on.

The mall will also run another sale between January 6-8, 2023, offering a flat 50% off on over 50+ brands including Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, H&M, Nike, Skechers, Levis, Bath, and Body Works & many more. Customers have a wide variety of options to choose from across categories like Fashion, Fitness, Accessories, Make-up, and Footwear categories.

So, what are you waiting for? Head to Inorbit Mall, Malad to shop more and win more!

When: EOSS until January 31, 2023, & Flat 50% from 6-8 January 2023

Where: Inorbit Mall, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400064