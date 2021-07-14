Enjoy Mind-Boggling Offers during the TCL Days and iFFALCON 4K Days on Flipkart

[Mumbai, July 14, 2021]: The much-awaited TCL Days and iFFALCON 4K Days are live on Flipkart from July 14, 2021, to July 17, 2021. During the sale days, the customers will enjoy heavy discounts and exciting offers on TVs that feature the latest technology. A wide range of TCL and iFFALCON TVs including some of the latest launches will also be available for sale. Apart from this, several other models of TVs available in various screen sizes will also be put on sale.

The Smart TV market in India has seen drastic growth over the past few years. TCL and iFFALCON are continuously working towards meeting the customer’s requirements by combining the latest technology with innovation. Both the brands keep into consideration the requirements of the modern and young consumers. Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India says that. “In the current times every consumer wants to own a Smart TV and sale offers like these help the brand to reach the target customer and at the same time these sale offers also gives the consumers a chance to fulfil their wishlist without putting a financial burden on themselves”. He also added that these sale offers are the best way to widen the consumer base of the brand.

C815 4K QLED

The TCL C815 features Quantum Dot technology along with Dolby Vision. The TV also supports HDR 10+ and MEMC to give you a flawless viewing experience. As far as the audio is concerned the TV gives you Dolby Audio coupled with ONKYO soundbar for truly immersive listening. The TV is also designed elegantly with an ultra-slim metallic body that goes well with any sort of interior. Available in 65-inch and 55-inch the C815 4K QLED TVs are priced at INR 1,18,999 and 77,999 respectively.

C715 4K QLED

Featuring Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and IPQ Engine the device promises an exceptional TV viewing experience. Supported by Dolby ATMOS the TV also offers DTS Smart Audio Processing for a never before listening experience. The Hands-free voice control feature ensures seamless control of the TV. Available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 52,999, INR 58,999 and INR 92,999, respectively.

P715 AI-Enabled 4K LED

The device sports A+ Grade Panel along with micro dimming to ensure the best in class picture quality. The Dolby Audio promises ultra-realistic and enhanced sound. The device also comes up with smart connectivity where you can operate your TV in a smarter way of living. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch the TVs are priced at INR 32,990, INR 42,990, INR 45,990 and INR 69,990 respectively.

P615 4K LED

The device is capable of producing stunning details, all shades of light, and natural colours for a truly immersive viewing experience. The 4K upscaling technology coupled with micro dimming improves picture clarity and LED performance. The Dolby audio produces clear and powerful sound. The TV also comes with a built-in Google Assistant. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 60-inch the devices are priced at INR 30,990, INR 37,999, INR 41,999 and INR 57,999 respectively.

4K QLED H71

This premium TV from iFFALCON features Quantum Dot Technology and supports Dolby Vision + Atmos and 4K HDR content for high-quality audio and video output. It also offers Hands-free Voice Control for seamless control and connectivity at home. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 47,999 and INR 79,999, respectively.

4K UHD K71

Sporting a bezel-less design, K71 supports both Dolby Audio and Vision along with a 4K Display for superior audio-visual quality. The device also comes with AI-IN and Hands-free Voice Control to ensure smart interconnectivity and better control at home. Available in 43-inch and 55-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 26,999 and INR 36,999, respectively.

FHD Android F2A

The device supports a full HD display and Dolby Audio for amazing video and audio content viewing. It also comes with Hands-free Voice Control to enable users to play their favourite TV shows and movies through direct voice commands. Available in 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch TVs are priced at INR 13,499, INR 18,999 and INR 23,999 respectively.

UHD 4K LED K61

This TV allows you to enjoy an optimum viewing experience. The TV supports HDR 10 which delivers stunning visuals. Along with this, the users will also be able to experience a wider colour gamut for a proper representation of contrast. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch TVs are priced at INR 24,999, INR 27,999 and INR 33,999 respectively.

HD Ready E32

This stylish and slim TV will go well along with all interiors. Featuring the best in class specifications this device comes with wide viewing angles which means the users can easily watch their favourite content on the screen from any angle. This super energy-efficient TV is available in 32-inch the TV is priced at INR 11,999.

About TCL

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. According to Sigmaintell, TCL ranked 2nd in the global TV market in terms of sales volume in Q1-Q3 2019. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home products.