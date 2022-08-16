Enjoy quick, safe, and affordable cooking with the KENT Jewel Induction Cooktop

New Delhi, 16th Aug, 2022: No more lighting matches or checking for gas tanks, switch over to smart and innovative cooking with the Kent Jewel Induction Cooktop and cook a variety of mouth-watering meals. High on technology, functionality, and aesthetics, the induction-based cooktop is also safer than conventional gas or electric cookers.

Loaded with features, KENT Jewel Induction Cooktop has 2000W power consumption, eight pre-set menus, including Curry, Fry, Roti, Keep Warm, Soup, Water, Milk Boiling, and Rice that allows you to prepare delectable curries and fried foods or nutritious soups. Simply choose your preference from the LED display, and the cooktop will work its magic! The induction can also be turned to manual mode so that you can change the heat and other settings to suit your needs.

Also, the touch-sensitive panel of the KENT Jewel Induction Cooktop features feather-touch buttons for simpler operation. You can stay informed about the modes and settings thanks to its digital features and LED display.

Besides, you can stop worrying about milk spills by using the Kent Jewel Induction Cooktop, which has an ingenious ‘Milk Boiling’ feature that helps to prevent unwanted milk spills during boiling. Additionally, with the “Keep Warm” feature, it also keeps the meal warm for longer periods of time.

Another highlight of the KENT Jewel Induction Cooktop is the microcrystalline glass that facilitates safe cooking, making it safer than conventional gas burners or electric cookers. Besides the safety element, the sleek glass top also adds elegance to your kitchen station.

Furthermore, the auto turn-off feature on the KENT Jewel Induction Cooktop protects against overheating. It also conserves electricity and avoids overheating as it automatically turns off.

The induction cooktop, which has feather-touch buttons and an LED display, adds ease, toughness, and elegance to any kitchen design. When necessary, you can also choose the turbo setting to cook food more quickly. With its effective auto turn-off feature, it provides the highest level of safety and comfort when cooking.

Dr. Mahesh Gupta, Chairman, Kent RO Systems Ltd. said “With every product under the KENT banner, our endeavour is to offer health, well-being and sustainability, the new product KENT Jewel Induction Cooktop is a step in that direction. This kitchenware utilises environmentally friendly, cutting-edge induction technology that meets international standards and is safer to use for any type of cooking than conventional gas burners or electrical cookers.”

Portable, effective, and designed for indoor use, KENT Jewel Induction Cooktop is prices at 4,950 and is available on all leading home appliance stores and E Commerce.