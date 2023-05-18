Enjoy tasty bites at IndoriAdda at Effotel Indore

Indore, 18th May 2023:Explore the world-famous spread of Indori food and specialties at IndoriAdda hosted by Effotel Indore in The Cube Restaurant.

Dive into the gastronomical delights of Sarafa Bazar and Chappan from 12th to 28th May 2023. A wide variety of street food delicacies, mind-boggling chats, refreshing beverages & desserts will quell your cravings.

Taste Indori and Central India’s most popular dishes like Poha&Jelebi, Bhutte Ki Khees, DahiVada, Khatta Samosa, Dal Bafla, Jaleba, KhopraPattice, Garadu, Mal Pua, MawaBati, etc.

Mr.AnuragAnand, Director of Operations, Effotel Indore commented “IndoriAdda’s amazing menu comprises of the region’s best dishes ever served. These dishes are evidence of Indori’s passion for delicious food.”

The Cube is a bright and inviting multi-cuisine restaurant that offers an eclectic menu from different regions of the country.

Guests can choose from a wide range of famous South – Indian, Western, and Asian preparations in all three meal periods