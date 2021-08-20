Enjoy the Monstroweek at The Terrace this Monsoon season

There is nothing more comfortable than a hearty sumptuous meal and a mesmerizing view of the whole city! Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication; what’s simples to a rooftop cafe in the lap of the National Capital Region.

In the heart of the city – Ghaziabad, The Terrace is one of the best places in the city to be at after a long day at work! As the name suggests, the place is made on a spacious terrace and exudes a certain laid-back charm. The eatery is certainly a hidden gem, tucked away on the topmost floor of Shopprix Mall.

The Terrace – Vaishali is celebrating their Monstro Week this monsoon. The rainy season is the perfect time to spend time with your friends & family at The Terrace. The lip-smacking food and the exotic cocktails are something that attracts most of people.

The monstroweek includes Bollywood retro night in this stunning monsoon weather. The entire rooftop lounge is decked up with umbrellas, even the food and the drinks are decorated with small umbrellas to give it a feel of the monsoon!

A pretty ambiance, fairy lights and a sumptuous multi-cuisine menu pretty much sum up The Terrace! The experience here is nothing short of elegant, given the underlying ambiance, top-notch food, and selection of premium wines and spirits. The dining area gives you a peek at the city from way up high.

If its Date Night, Family Night, Me Night or you want a place to host your parties at, The Terrace is one place you should be thinking about. The terrace area and the private banquet hall, is just for all your celebrations.

The Terrace is a majestic place to enjoy the splendor of Ghaziabad, its designed in a superb way to hang out with your loved ones. With almost all the cuisine options.

I am sure we are done with the monotonous fine dining setups, get up, get out, and stay outdoors! It is time to experiment both with your food and your surroundings. Moreover, intake of fresh air helps digestion too! Burp!!.

So what are you waiting for? this rooftop joint is perfect to enjoy the monsoon this year with your friends & family!