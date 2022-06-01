Enjoy the seasonal fruits & vegetables during Super Value Days on Amazon Fresh

Enjoy the season fruits and vegetables along with daily grocery essentials during Amazon.in‘Super Value Days’till 7thJune, 2022. Customers can avail up to50% off onfresh produce, daily and household essentials, packaged foods, personal care,baby products, pet care essentials and much more. They can enjoy grocery deals starting at ₹ 1 and free delivery for prime members. Customers can also avail great prices and fresh offers from popular brands including Daawat, Fortune,Tata, Nestle, Godrej, Cadbury, and Himalayaamong others at convenient delivery slots options from a single online destination.

Credit card holderscan avail of an instant discount of 10% by using SBI Bank Credit Card and Credit EMI with a minimum transaction of INR 2,500, and discounts up to INR 300 till 3rdJune 2022. From 4th to 7th June 2022, customers can avail of an instant discount of10% by using ICICI Bank Credit Card and Credit EMI with a minimum transaction of INR 2,500, and discounts up to INR 500.

• Super Saver Roasted Sooji 500 g-Made with 100% roasted, granulated wheat, semolina is a commonly used ingredient in Indian cuisine. Enjoy healthy breakfast recipes such as idli, dosa, uttapam, sweets, khichdi, with this roasted sooji.

• Super Saver Wheat Flour (Maida) 500 g – All-purpose flour, a simple ingredient that is that is there in every kitchen. Prepare your favourite delicacies like cakes, croquettes, exotic rotis using super saver wheat flour maida.

• Fresh Potato, 1kg (Promo Pack)- Potatoes are known for its fibre richness and are a good source of vitamin B6, C, Potassium, and Magnesium. This key source of carbohydrates is a must Indian vegetable, which is highly used in various ways such as mashed, boiled, chopped, cubed, grated, sliced, peeled, chunks, pieces, baked and roasted.

• Daawat Super Basmati, 5kg – Daawatrozana super is the finest basmati rice in the mid-price segment, as each grain is perfectly selected and perfectly aged. It is specially processed for daily cooking across a multitude of regular dishes and is a perfect fit for everyday consumption. DaawatRozana promises a sweet taste and rich aroma of rice. Available on Amazon.in for INR 610 approximately.

• Tata Tea Gold (1.5Kg) –A cup of hot piping Tata Tea Gold, a blend which has Assam CTC and long leaves will fill you with strength & fragrance to delight you each time. A beautiful balance of taste and aroma which will power you with restorative deliciousness. Available on Amazon Fresh for INR 685approximately.

• Aashirvaad Spices Combo Pack (Chilli 200g, Turmeric 200g, Coriander 200g) – Bring alive the classic taste and color of traditional cooking with the Aashirvaad spices combo pack that contains kitchen essentials including chili, turmeric, and coriander powder. Available on Amazon.in INR 154 approximately.

• Cadbury Oreo Original Chocolatey Sandwich (Vanilla Creme) Biscuit Family Pack, 300g – Splash into the classic taste of milk creme with the Original Oreo with the smooth Vanilla cookie. The milk favorite biscuit will tease your taste buds.Indulge in the taste of this amazing combination that is sure to wow you this summer season.Available on Amazon.in for INR 68 approximately.

• Maggi 2-Minute Noodles Masala, 70g (Pack of 12) – Maggi instant noodles with the taste of masala is the perfect way to savour to all your hunger pangs. They are made with the finest quality spices and ingredients. Make your bowl of MAGGI even better by chopping up some vegetables, dropping in an egg or throwing in your favourite ingredients. Available on Amazon Fresh for INR 138 approximately.

• Fortune Biryani Special Basmati Rice, Extra-long grain basmati rice, 5 Kg– Get shahi swaad and andaaz in your dishes with Fortune’smost special basmati rice. On cooking it becomes exceptionally long fluffy and full of flavor. The result is an irresistible serving that delight everyone’s heart through its appearance and taste. Available on Amazon Fresh for INR 657 approximately.

• Nescafé Classic Coffee, 200g Dawn Jar– Start your day right with the first sip of this classic 100% pure coffee and let the intense taste and wonderfully refreshing aroma of Nescafé instant coffee awaken your senses to new opportunities. Get premium frothy instant coffee right at home; a must try for all coffee-lovers. Available on Amazon Fresh for INR 610 approximately.

• Godrej Protekt Germ Fighter Handwash Refill Pack – This liquid handwash refill doesn’t just cleanse, its special ingredients keep the sensitive skin of your hands smooth. This hand wash liquid does not contain harmful chemicals and is naturally derived. It washes the germs away with the goodness of Glycerin and essential oils and leaves behind a mild refreshing scent on your hands. This liquid handwash pack is 100% recyclable and 100% reusable. Available on Amazon Fresh for INR 165 approximately.

• Ariel Complete Detergent Washing Powder- 4Kg Value Pack – Let’s keep the stains away with new &improved Ariel that gives you tough stain removal for a bright clean in just 1 wash. The new bright guard technology keeps your clothes bright wash after wash. So now, goodbye stains and dullness!Available on Amazon.in for INR 657 approximately.

• Colgate MaxFresh Breath Freshener Toothpaste, 600g – Switch on the power of freshness with Colgate Maxfresh toothpaste that refreshes you and helps you seize the day because every morning is a fresh start. The blue gel toothpaste contains unique cooling cyrstals that give you an intense cooling while you brush. Available on Amazon.in for INR 388 approximately.

• L’Oreal Paris Total Repair 5 Shampoo, 1000 ml–L’Oreal Paris Total Repair 5 Repairing Shampoo helps fight against the five visible signs of damaged hair – hair fall, dryness, roughness, dullness, and split ends without weighing it down. The shampoo fight against the five signs of hair damage leaving you with soft and healthy looking once again. All you need for damage-free, beautiful hair!Get this for INR 541 approximately.

• Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash, 400 ml – Himalaya purifying neem face wash is a soap free, herbal formulation that cleans impurities and helps clear pimples. A natural blend of neem and turmeric bring together their antibacterial and antifungal properties to prevent the recurrence of acne over time. Available on Amazon.in for INR 292.

• Himalaya Anti Hair Fall Shampoo, 400ml – Himalaya’s Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo is a breakthrough 2-in-1 formula that reduces hair fall and provides nourishment to hair shafts. It also conditions and improves your hair texture to reduce hair fall due to breakage. Available on Amazon.in for INR 201.

Disclaimer: The product details, description, and prices are as provided by the sellers/ brands. Amazon is not involved in pricing or determining the product description. As such we disclaim any liability for accuracy, truthfulness, or completeness of product information provided by the sellers.

