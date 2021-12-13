Enjoy X’ Mas Special Treat @The Resort Mumbai

Enjoy and celebrate the spirit of Christmas with your loved ones and treat yourself to the mouth-watering Christmas special treat at The Resort, Madh-Marve, Mumbai. Christmas is the time to celebrate and be merry and The Resort is going to be the perfect venue for your special Christmas celebration. The scrumptious spread will include a wide variety of soups, starters, main course dishes, and delectable drinks.

The Menu will offer the Executive Chef’s Special which includes yummy cuisines like Christmas Roast Turkey, Sea Salt Baked Fish, Fish Goan Curry, Spicy Chicken in soy and pepper sauce, Chicken roulade with pesto dressing, Chicken terrine with apricot and prunes, Clam and fennel salad, Mezze bar with lavash and pita bread.

Delectable vegetarian cuisines include Vegetable lasagne, Dauphinoise potato, Grilled vegetables, Paneer pasanda, Vegetable korma, Tomato caprese, Vegetable terrine with Mouth-watering Christmas dessert treats like Panettone, Yule log, Chocolate Pavlova, Dundee Cake, Rum Ball, Gingerbread trifle, Cheesecake with Berry to relish on.

So, join and feast on yummy Christmas treats along with a stunning view of the tranquil beach.

What: ‘X’ Mas Special Treat’

Where: High-Tide restaurant, at The Resort Hotel, Mumbai

When: 24th & 25th December 2021

Cuisine on offer: Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian

Time: 7:30 to 11:00 pm & 12:30 to 4:00 pm

Call: 02250555777/ 917709908587