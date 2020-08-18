en:lyft to host en:fluence, the virtual Creator Summit

en:lyft to host the second edition of ‘en:fluence – The Creator summit 2020’ in the post-pandemic world on the 21st of August, Where ‘e’ stands for the ecosystem and ’n’ stands for nurturing. Since the new normal is virtual /digital, hence the summit will take place on Jio Meet. The summit is an attempt to create a community of online creators to foster, nurture and incubate existing as well as new talents in the path of learning and sharing.

The event will start at 4pm with a welcome note by Amar Chavan-AVP, en:lyft followed by the yearly round-up by Mr. Stafford Fernandes-Sr. Manager at en:lyft. The keynote address on ‘Content amidst COVID-19’ will be delivered by Mr. Praval Sharma aka Sharmaji Technical followed by the product demo of Jio Meet. Later on a panel discussion will be held on ‘ Age of short videos’ by various speakers, namely Mr.Vikas Shrivastava, Co-Founder & CEO at WhatsCutPro, Mr. Amaresh Bharti aka Mahatmaji Technical,Ms. Smriti Mahajan, DGM at Reliance Jio and Mr. Amar Chavan. Followed by a session on en:LIV studios by Mr. Ajay Kudva, founder and CEO at en:lyft, growth hacking on YouTube by Yogendra aka Technical Yogi and a thank you note by Amar Chavan, Ajay Kudva & Stafford Fernandes

The agenda of the summit will be to know and discuss the rapid development in the content creator industry and their ecosystem, especially in the post-pandemic world. The summit will bring the top-notch influencers and industry experts together to talk about changes in the content creator space amid the pandemic.

“en:fluence 2020 will help define the ‘New Normal’ in the Digital Content Industry. As the industry is now changing rapidly of course with the effects of pandemic and even the digital domain is going through various developments with new possibilities opening up for the ecosystem. With the world turning into a digital space, there are new opportunities coming up for the influencers to excel. With en:fluence, we as an Influencer management company has taken the initiative to engage and appreciate the ecosystem in COVID situation” says, Ajay Kudva, founder and CEO, en:lyft.

“We are happy to collaborate with en:lyft on this year’s edition of en:fluence. JioMeet will act as a platform for digital ambassadors to gather virtually and let them experience a world-class Made in India product” says Sameer Mehta, Sr. VP at Reliance JIO

en:fluence is an initiative taken by Mr. Ajay Kudva, founder and CEO of en:lyft to bring together the influencers and brands in order to create a healthy and growth-oriented digital ecosystem.

Ajay Kudva,on a mission to build India’s biggest digital- creator community with en:fluence- The Creator Summit

• Ajay Kudva, Founder and CEO at ENLYFT NETWORKS PRIVATE LIMITED

Ajay Kudva is an Engineer by Education, Digital Marketer by Profession and a True Innovator at Heart. He has donned multiple roles in 10+ yrs of his career starting as an SEO executive Employee, to heading Digital Marketing (SEO, ORM & Influencer Marketing) at Reliance Jio in his last stint.

He is currently building India’s biggest influencer community at en:lyft. His core strengths include end-to-end solution providing skills and crisis management.

His initiative en:fluence- The Creator Summit is a positive step towards building a community of influencers and content creators and bringing them on a platform together to discuss digital domain and growth together. The event was first held in 2019 before COVID -19 hit the world with power-packed sessions by experts from the digital world and a footfall of more than 700 people in the presence of top-notch influencers as speakers and experts. The aim of the summit is to help people in digital domain grow and self sustain with the help of experienced speakers and sessions on how to grow digitally which is the need of the hour as now we are living in a post-pandemic world where everything has gone digital.

en:lyft is an influencer Eco-system with the sole purpose of bridging the gap between brands and influencers .