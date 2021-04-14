Eno goes hard against home remedies with its Gadbad Gadbad Campaign

New Delhi – 14th April, 2021: Home remedies are believed to be a trusted relief against acidity over the years. However, they may start showing results after a while and may only relieve some of the symptoms and discomfort for a little while. GSK Consumer Healthcare’s leading antacid brand Eno endeavours to build category relevance amongst home remedy users for the first time. The new TVC marks the television debut of its popular digital campaign, Gadbad Gadbad which has been receiving accolades in various platforms ever since its inception. With its message of ‘First time right – First time Eno’, it urges consumers to take action and resolve the acidity occasion with Eno right at its onset.

The television commercial has been launched for North, West and East markets, where home remedies such as jeera, neembu pani are very commonly used as acidity solutions. The film uses the narrative of a family enjoying ludo and samosas, when a sudden condition of acidity brings an interruption in the game. While the popular remedy of a glass of neembu paani fails to remove the acidity, Eno emerges as the saviour with its fast action formula that provides relief in just 6 seconds.

Commenting on the launch, Vijay Sharma, area marketing lead, OTC (and expert marketing ISC), GSK Consumer Healthcare said, “Indians have an affinity for home remedies since ages. The earlier phases of Gadbad Gadbad campaign has received a great response as it strikes a chord with these consumers and ensures that they enjoy their life interruption-free. This time, we tried to create relevance amongst consumers who prefer home remedies against acidity, especially during the pandemic through this TVC. We are confident that this new commercial will be well-received by our audience, as we look forward to welcoming new consumers in our brand.”

The latest TVC will be run across TV, digital video and social media platforms, garnering massive reach and frequency. The setting of a ludo playing family in the film also tags on the recent surge in the game’s popularity during the lockdown, while also positioning Eno as the first choice for acidity relief over home remedies for day to day acidity occasions. The initial phase of the campaign was cohort-specific, where there were four different films targeting different consumer cohorts, each of which have been picked on the basis of consumer insights and learnings from the past campaigns.