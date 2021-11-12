Enphase India and U-Solar set up solar rooftop installations at Nambiar Bellezea

Bengaluru – Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of micro inverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, and U-Solar today announced the commissioning of solar rooftop installations on the clubhouse and several villas at Nambiar Bellezea, a luxury gated community off Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru, spread over 100 acres and currently home to over 250 families.

The Club Bellezea’s (the clubhouse in the gated community) 160KW solar rooftop is powered by 320 modules of Trina 500 Wp solar modules coupled with 320 Enphase IQ7A microinverters. It has generated 24.43 MWh of solar power from September 11 to November 9, 2021, saving INR1,95,440 on electricity costs. Subsequently, Nambiar Bellezea will save approximately INR11,72,640 per annum and INR2,93,16,000 over 25 years on electricity to power the clubhouse. A representative from U-Solar shares that the clubhouse’s solar rooftop has also helped offset 19 tons of carbon emissions.

The installation at the Nambiar Bellezea powers the entire 1,00,000 square feet clubhouse, which includes several pools, including a 25-meter half-Olympic size pool and a temperature-controlled indoor pool, gym, hall for yoga and Zumba, 24 fully furnished suites, banquet hall, indoor badminton courts, squash courts, convenience store, salon, ATM, and a launderette. The under-construction restaurant, bar, and spa too, when completed, will be powered by the installed solar rooftop system.

Rajesh Nambiar, Executive Director at Nambiar Builders, said, “Introducing a solar energy management system at a property like Nambiar Bellezea is a long-term investment. Being a socially responsible brand, Nambiar Builders is committed to conserving natural resources and promoting sustainable living. We needed a premium solar energy solution for our exclusive villa community, Nambiar Bellezea, that was trusted by customers and offered cutting-edge and top-performing products. Enphase Energy met all our requirements, with the added benefit of an intelligent digital platform to monitor the energy consumption of the entire property. Also, the fact that Enphase microinverters have no single point of failure, unlike traditional string inverters, helped us choose Enphase.”

Enphase IQ 7 microinverters’ burst technology and rapid shutdown features were valuable to both Nambiar Builders and U-Solar. The Enphase microinverters’ burst technology lets microinverters produce more at dawn, dusk, and in low-light conditions for a longer solar day. IQ microinverters also include built-in rapid shutdown so that, in the event of an emergency, solar power can be turned off instantly and easily, keeping utility workers and first responders safe.

Commenting on the solar installation, Sanjeev Jha, Head of Operations at U-Solar, said, “Solar is one of the most effective ways to benefit from renewable energy, and with it becoming affordable we don’t see any reasons to not adopt it. Long-term savings on electricity bills and the added advantage of net metering give enough reasons to go solar. For installers, Enphase IQ microinverters are a smart option. It is plug-and-play, easy to install, and offers the best inverter technology that ensures maximum power generation from our panels. And for residential properties, IQ microinverters are also inherently safer because they operate at the same low-voltage AC power as the home.”

Today, the clubhouse managers and villa homeowners can track solar energy production and monitor the solar system’s health using Enphase’s solar monitoring mobile app, MyEnlighten.

Speaking about the installation Sunil Thamaran, VP and MD at Enphase Energy India said, “We are delighted to partner with U-Solar and Nambiar Builders to power a reputed homeowner community in Karnataka, India. Enphase Energy solutions offer pioneering technology for residential solar projects, empowering homeowners to harness solar for their daily energy needs. We are happy to share that the clubhouse managers and some of the villa owners are now keen to upgrade their solar rooftops to Enphase Encharge, providing complete energy independence. We look forward to working on many more projects with U-Solar and Nambiar Builders.”