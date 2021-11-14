Ensure Hassle Free Ownership of your MG Astor with personalised MG Shield Packages

Mumbai, November 14, 2021: MG Motor India sweetens the deal for its potential customers of the recently launched mid-size SUV MG Astor – India’s first personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology, with the unique MY MG Shield program Astor customers have the flexibility to choose and personalize their ownership package with Warranty Extension and Protect Plans. There are more than 180 combinations to choose from.

MG Astor comes with a standard 3-3-3 package which includes warranty of three years/unlimited kilometers, three years of Roadside Assistance and three Labor-Free periodic services. Astor also comes with the segment first 3-60 program, an assured buyback plan under which customers will get 60 percent of the Astor’s ex-showroom price on completion of three years of purchase. For the execution of the program MG India has partnered with Cardekho, and Astor customers can avail this separately.

Styled as per MG’s global design philosophy of Emotional Dynamism, Astor has a contemporary look that connects with consumers. Astor’s i-SMART technology comes with 80+ connected car features for Smart and Sharp variants. The ADAS with Autonomous level 2 features are available as an optional pack in the 220Turbo AT as well as in the VTI-tech CVT transmission for the Sharp variant.