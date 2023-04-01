ENTOD Beauty London Expands Its Product Portfolio

New Delhi, April 2023: ENTOD Beauty London recently launched a novel gel serum known as ‘Eyecirque Advance’ to treat pigmented and vascular under-eye dark circles. It is an advanced collagen-boosting retinol complex enriched with potent anti-vascular, anti-pigmentation & anti-aging nano molecules like:

Tranexamic Acid

Alpha Arbutin

Glycolic Acid

Moringa Extract

Aquaxyl 3D Hydration Complex

It also contains Niacinamide, Glutathione, Vitamin C, Ginseng Extract, Coffee Extract, and Vitamin E. As part of a pioneering advancement in nutrition-enhancing technology, users can now experience improved eye health as well as fuller, richer, and more vibrant skin under the eyes.

Vascular dark circles occur when the blood and lymphatic liquid around the eye experience poor microcirculation. The lymphatic system helps to properly drain and circulate blood while also nourishing the skin tissue. When the lymphatic system is disrupted, it fails to eliminate pigments from the blood, which then accumulate under the thinnest layers of skin, causing dark circles. On the other hand, pigmentary or pigmented dark circles result from either overproduction or poor distribution of melanin, the pigment responsible for skin color. Since the epidermis and dermis are thin around the eyes, any excess pigments are highly visible.

“For those looking for a more proactive approach against dark circles, our Eyecirque Advance can make a big difference. It contains anti-vascular, anti-pigmentation, and anti-aging nano molecules which directly address dark circles, wrinkles, fine lines, and puffiness in one fell swoop. The presence of retinol further helps to minimise the appearance of dark circles as it can help thicken the skin and address pigmentation issues by increasing cell turnover. The product is ideal for people suffering from difficult-to-treat vascular and highly pigmented under-eye dark circles’ ‘ said Dr. Aseem Sharma, MD(Dermatology), DNB, Medical Advisor at ENTOD Pharmaceuticals. “Many people do not visit a doctor for dark circles. They either accept the condition or try to reduce them by experimenting with home remedies. These therapies do not necessarily remove dark circles. Even if they do, they provide a short-term solution depending on the cause. However, with the consistent use of our new Eyecirque Advance people can expect faster and long-lasting results that will help them with highly pigmented, vascular, and hollowed dark circles. After a round of discussion with dermatologists around the country, we understood that there is a lack of innovative products in the market to treat vascular and pigmented under-eye dark circles. We started researching and thanks to our team of highly innovative researchers and scientists, we finally developed this product’’ said Mr. Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO, of Entod Pharmaceuticals.

Eyecirque Advance is available on prescription at your local dermatologist’s clinic or skincare center.