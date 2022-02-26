Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sudha Reddy being felicitated with the Champions Of Change Telangana Awards 2022

Pic: Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sudha Reddy of MEIL and Trujet Airlines being felicitated with the Champions Of Change Telangana Awards 2022 at the hands of Former Chief Justice of India, KG Balakrishnan

MAHESH BABU, ALLU ARJUN, SAMANTHA PRABHU, MOHAMMAD AZHARUDDIN SUDHA REDDY, PV SINDHU, JOGINAPALLY SANTOSH KUMAR, DR NAGESHWAR REDDY FELICITATED AT CHAMPIONS OF CHANGE AWARD TELANGANA EDITION

Hyderabad: One of the leading national awards of the country, Champions Of Change, which is widely known for upholding the importance of Gandhian principles, community service, and social development made a glittering foray in the state of Telangana at Taj Deccan- Kohinoor Hall yesterday.

The Hon’ble Governor of Telangana & Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan along with Justice KG Balakrishnan, (Former Chief Justice of India and Former Chairman NRC) were in attendance and conferred the luminaries with their respective awards.

The award, now in its’ 5th year, marked its’ maiden edition in Telangana, a state that enjoys a rich legacy of freedom fighters, revolutionary leaders, visionaries, social workers and social activists who have played a huge role in the development of the nation.

The inaugural edition of Champions Of Change Award was launched in 2018 where Vice-President Of India M Venkaiah Naidu felicitated the awardees such as Chief Minister Of Manipur N Bien Singh and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The second edition took place in New Delhi in 2020 with Former President Of India late Pranab Mukherjee in attendance as the Chief Guest and notable awardees included Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Deputy Chief Minister Of New Delhi Manish Sisoda, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj. The third edition was held in 2021 in Goa with Governor Of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshiyari in attendance as the Chief Guest and notable awardees included Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Former Union Minister Of State Shripad Naik, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Member Of Lok Sabha Hema Malini, musician Sonu Nigam and Swami Chidanand Saraswati. The fourth edition and first state level edition was organized in Mumbai in 2021 with Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari as the Chief Guest and the notable awardees included Former Chief Minister Of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, actors Jackie Shroff and Dia Mirza, Padma Shri winners social activist late Sindhutai Sapkal and Popatrao Pawar.

The achievers who were honoured as part of the Telangana edition were Joginapally Santosh Kumar – MP Rajya Sabha, Dr Nageshwar Reddy – Padma Bhushan Awardee and Gastroenterologist, Rameswar Rao Jupally-Founder & Chairman My Home group of companies, Jayesh Ranjan – Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce & IT, Electronics & Communications Department, Anjani Kumar – Police Commissioner, Hyderabad, Mohammad Azharuddin- Padma Shri winner and Former Indian Cricket Captain, PV Sindhu-Padma Bhushan Awardee and Indian Badminton Player, Sudha Reddy – Philanthropist and Entrepreneur, Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu-Indian Telugu Film Actor, Allu Arjun-Indian Telugu Film Actor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Indian Telugu Film Actress, Kanhaiyalal Lohiva-Chairman of Lohiya Group. Apart from the above mentioned names Komanduri Ramachari-Indian Playback Singer & Music Composer, Dr. Sukanta Kumar Jena, Dr. Peddireddy Sridhar,Narsi Reddy Posham,B Mahender Reddy,Dr Ponni M Concessao,Seshadri Vangala,Narendra Ram Nambula, Saraswati Annadata, Bhargavi Amirineni, Chilagani Sampath Kumara Swamy, Stephen Raveendra, Jyotsana Reddy, Shashi Jaligama,Manish Doshi,Dirisala Naresh Chowdary, Dr. Raja Thangappan were also felicitated at the event.