Entrepreneur Apoorva Pandey Conferred as the Secretary of Makeup & Beauty at the recently held Chamber of Trade & Industry (CTI) meet

New Delhi, 21st April 2022

At a recently held event by Chamber of Trade & Industry at the Vidhan Sabha, Delhi based entrepreneur was conferred with an award as she was announced as the Secretary of Makeup & Beauty.

On the occasion Apoorva said “I am very much honoured and grateful to have been awarded by the Honourable Delhi Vidhan Sabha Speaker ‘Shri Ram Niwas Goyal’ at the Vidhan Sabha Delhi as the Secretary of the Makeup & Beauty Council under the Chamber of Trade & Industry “

As a modern businesswoman, Apoorva Pandey is also helping women empowerment in segments that were once dominated by men in India. She ensures that the companies that are part of her network follow the international guidelines and labour laws, through which women workers are given equal opportunity and wages at the workplace. Her elite network and top-notch education has enabled her clientele to use the latest digital skills to grow the business successfully across India.

Apoorva has a lifelong passion for fashion, makeup and beauty. Some people have an innate sense of fashion and are always well dressed and this is the case with her that people admire and ask for fashion advice.

On the occasion Mr. Brijesh Goyal said “Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) is also in its expanding mode where in, in the next 6 Months around 100 Trade councils will be launched. We are with the trader community in Delhi and have given responsibility to all the business leaders who are part of CTI. On the occasion Vidhan Sabha Speaker Mr. Ram Niwas Goyal was also present.