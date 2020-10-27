Entrepreneurs disrupting the UGC space with content

In the time, where content is the king and earning way for most of the people. But some entrepreneurs have thought and executed their plans by going out of the way and turned the entrepreneur word in #contentpreneurs. Contentpreneurs are the ones who are marking benchmarks in the field of content sharing assuring data privacy.

Hereby enclosing contentprenuers marking their name in the adtech field:

Mr. Nicholas Bohnlein, Co-Founder, COO, and CMO of Aiisma: India’s first-ever consumer to business data ecosystem. In his present capacity, Nicholas is responsible for working towards Aiisma’s vision of being the data marketplace of choice for a global audience, overseeing primarily marketing & SMB enrollment in sync with Founder & CEO Ankit Chaudhari and other leaders within the venture.

Nicholas believes that content is the strong part to take over and developed Aiisma into a full-fledged hard and software company that analyzes generic data points such as geo-location, device health, user-health behaviour, or browser usage insights, and tailors custom content as per the user’s interest. On the consumer side, upon installing the app, users can create an account, where they will receive rewards for participating anonymously and consensually in the data project, or by watching tailored in-app advertisements.

Mr. Rahul Bhattacharya, Co-Founder, Director (Strategy), Fun 2: A committed corporate professional turned entrepreneur, Rahul Bhattacharya is the Co-Founder & Director (Strategy) at Fun 2. The company has embarked on a journey to build a content first, influencer led social media platform, which is made in India for Indian audiences and diaspora.

Rahul worked closely with the other promoters, devising the brand’s go-to-market strategies and striving to cement its stance as a leading social media video-sharing platform in the country. Fun2 aims to become an aspirational brand to empower content creators and boost anyone who has a talent to show in a very simple and effective way. The platform is slated to become consumable as a non-stop entertainment option not only in India but in other countries as well, with an intent to retain the essence of India’s rich culture.

The inclusion of other regional languages, in addition to English and Hindi, will certainly attract more talent from India and outside, encouraging them to share their creative expressions. With a presence of more than 300 Indian influencers, driving significant engagement on the platform, Fun2 endeavors to become a leading name in the social media domain and partner of choice for Indian content creators

Mr. Biswatma Nayak, Co-founder Chingari: Biswatma Nayak co-founded Chingari and aimed at creating a new and dynamic brand delivering the content that the Young India audience is looking for on platforms that they can engage with all day every day.

With its recent collaboration with QYOU Media, the platform aims to build their content offering across both UGC and professionally produced content to the fast-growing audience. The content will be offered on an ad-supported basis. Currently, the Chingari app is now available to over 30 million users in India with 3 million daily active users.

Mr. Mayank Bhangadia, co-founder at Roposo: India’s one-of-a-kind ‘TV by the people’, where he spearheads product development besides overseeing all other functions of the company as well. He is focused on building features on Roposo that help the platform grow on a non-linear basis and make content creation smoother and more seamless for users.

After completing his B.Tech in Engineering Physics from IIT Delhi, Mayank pursued an MS in Management with a major in Finance from ESCP Europe and an MS in Petroleum Economics from IFP Paris. He began his career as a Management Consultant at Schlumberger Business Consulting. He worked here for about three years, prior to which he was interning with the Energy Division of the Planning Commission of India for a year. He then embarked on the entrepreneurial route to start Giveter, a gifting platform, and then co-founded Roposo.