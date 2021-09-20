Entrepreneurship Continues to Boom in Pandemic

Despite the obvious challenges presented by 2020, Beni Fwelo and Marquis Robinson, “two entrepreneurs from humble beginnings,” launched a real estate business that quickly grew into a seven-figure enterprise last year.

“The real estate market, particularly for affordable housing, has had a tough few years driven by economic circumstances and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Forbes wrote of the two’s business, Skyview Acquisitions Group. “However, these periods also provide opportunities for entrepreneurs who can think of innovative ways to provide value for buyers and sellers.”

Fwelo and Robinson aren’t the only new entrepreneurs on the block. In fact, they represent a global trend.

While many of us might define life during the pandemic in terms of its struggle and isolation, many people found ways to overcome the pandemic’s challenges, build a business and make it profitable. One of the few bright lights of the pandemic has been the unexpected and consistent growth of entrepreneurship.

Although the United States has seen huge growth in startups and entrepreneurship, the trend is global, with signs of more people branching out and taking risks nearly everywhere.

According to official state statistics gathered by The Financial Times, the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a boom of entrepreneurship that hasn’t slowed down much a year and a half later.

Here’s a few numbers from the report that paint a picture of how ubiquitous the trend really is:

United States: The number of applications for starting a business rose to a record high in the United States in July 2020, increasing by 95 percent compared with the same time period from the year before.

France: 84,000 new businesses registered in October 2020, a historical record and a 20 percent increase over 2019.

Japan: Again, about the same time, Japan saw the registration of 10,000 new businesses in September 2020, a 14 percent increase from the prior year.

UK: The United Kingdom saw a 30 percent increase in the number of registered companies, with startups popping up in the double digits since June 2020.

Forbes wrote that the increases in entrepreneurship are driven by a few key industries in the midst of massive change, including real estate and IT, and also linked the growth to online trading.

“Startups are trying to respond to changing consumer demand by opting for the logistics, delivery and IT industries,” Yusuf Berkan Altun wrote for Forbes. “For example, according to an analysis conducted by the University of Kent, online trading was the driving force behind the startup boom in the first 11 months of 2020 in the UK.”

The growth of new companies and entrepreneurs will likely bolster the global economy in coming years and provide much needed additional income for workers laid off during the pandemic, said Thomas Kane, a private wealth manager based in Chicago.

“I think we’re going to continue to see renewed and sustained interest from investors, both public and private, in new products and companies,” Thomas Kane said.

As The New York Times reported, it was long a mystery of the pre-pandemic economy that the increase of technical innovations over the last 20 years had not also spurred growth of new businesses.

Yet the country is now experiencing the biggest increase of new businesses ever recorded, with 4.4 million new businesses launched in 2020, according to a study from Peterson Institute for International Economics.

It’s widely accepted that many, if not most, businesses fail within the first few years. However, the growth of new businesses is significant enough to continue exerting a positive impact on the global economy for years to come.

“These developments on the individual entrepreneurship level are likely to aid numerous economies to quickly defeat the consequences of the pandemic,” Forbes wrote.