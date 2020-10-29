Fairfax, VA: The entry deadline is rapidly approaching for the 15th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service on Thursday, November 12. These are the world’s premier awards for sales and customer service professionals, teams, and organizations.

Entry kits and complete details on the competition are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ Sales .

Eligible nominees include departments, teams, and professionals from around the world who work in customer service, contact center, business development, and sales. New products and services and solution providers used by those professionals are also eligible. The 2021 awards will recognize achievements since July 1, 2019.

Late entries will be accepted through January 13, 2021 with payment of a late fee. Finalists will be announced in mid-January, and the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be revealed during a gala awards banquet on March 5 (health and safety conditions permitting) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service feature more than 150 sales awards , customer service awards , business development awards , new product awards , and solution provider awards categories . Entrants may submit any number of nominations to any number of categories.

New this year, for all categories the submission requirements have been simplified, offering the choice to submit a short video or brief answers to several directed questions.

New categories for 2021 include six free-to-enter COVID-19 response categories that will recognize outstanding efforts by business development, customer service, and sales professionals to address the pandemic’s impact on their organizations, teammates, customers and communities.

2021 will see the return of the People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Customer Service, a popular feature of the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service in which the general public may vote for their favorite providers of customer service, from among all finalist nominations in the Customer Service Department of the Year categories.

Winners of the 2020 edition of the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service included American Airlines, Barclays, Carbonite, Cisco, Clarabridge, Cricket Wireless, Cvent, Delta Vacations, DHL Express, GoDaddy, Mailchimp, OneWest Bank, SAP, Wells Fargo Treasury Management, VIZIO Inc., and more.

The 2021 competition will be judged by more than 150 professionals around the world.