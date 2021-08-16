Enviro celebrates 75th Independence Day with much fanfare

Gurugram: Enviro-the facility management arm of Vatika Group celebrated the 75th Independence Day at Vatika India Next with much fanfare. It also organised an e-waste management collection drive in association with DWMPL for a clean environment and to raise awareness for a sustainable future. The event began with flag hoisting and saw many playful activities and games.



‘We extend our warm wishes to fellow Indians on the 75th Independence Day. The Covid-19 pandemic was one of the biggest challenges we faced together. Today as we move forward towards a better future, we should work together for our nation’s progress and prosperity,” said Mr Ajay Kumar Singh, President & CEO, Enviro.





The participants celebrated the auspicious event by organising a tree plantation drive. Many engaging events and competitions like drawing competition, rangoli competition and cultural performance by children were organised during the day-long event. The celebrations culminated with the distribution of sweets.