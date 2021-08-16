Enviro celebrates 75th Independence Day with much fanfare

August 16, 2021 Neel Achary Business 0
Share

Gurugram: Enviro-the facility management arm of Vatika Group celebrated the 75th Independence Day at Vatika India Next with much fanfare. It also organised an e-waste management collection drive in association with DWMPL for a clean environment and to raise awareness for a sustainable future. The event began with flag hoisting and saw many playful activities and games.
Enviro celebrates 75th Independence Day with much fanfare (3)

‘We extend our warm wishes to fellow Indians on the 75th Independence Day. The Covid-19 pandemic was one of the biggest challenges we faced together. Today as we move forward towards a better future, we should work together for our nation’s progress and prosperity,” said Mr Ajay Kumar Singh, President & CEO, Enviro.
Enviro celebrates 75th Independence Day with much fanfare (3)

Enviro celebrates 75th Independence Day with much fanfare (3)

Enviro celebrates 75th Independence Day with much fanfare (3)
The participants celebrated the auspicious event by organising a tree plantation drive. Many engaging events and competitions like drawing competition, rangoli competition and cultural performance by children were organised during the day-long event. The celebrations culminated with the distribution of sweets.

About Neel Achary 7901 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn