Enviro, Seven Lamps RWA celebrate World Nature Conservation Day in Gurugram

Gurugram 28th July 2021: Enviro―Integrated facility management unit of Vatika Group in association with Seven Lamps RWA today celebrated World Nature Conservation Day by organising a tree plantation drive. Total 50 saplings of Jamun and Casuarina were planted during the day-long event at Seven Lamps, Vatika INXT in Gurugram to raise awareness on nature conservation.



“The pandemic has made us realise the importance of nature conservation. Tree plantation is the best way to curb the rising pollution levels and to promote sustainable development. Adding new greenery at residential projects will give more fresh air to its residents. We believe such initiatives will encourage people to come ahead for green initiatives. We will continue with such positive efforts in future also,” said Mr. Ajay Kumar Singh, President & CEO, Enviro.



Participants were encouraged to promote green initiatives in their day to day lives for a pollution-free environment. The event also sensitised people on the importance of maintaining green cover for sustainable development and healthy living. The organisers also pledged to organize more such events in the future to encourage more participation.



“The initiative is extremely important to raise awareness on nature conservation. Tree plantation can drastically reduce pollution and provide fresh air for a better future and healthy ecosystem,” said a participant Mamta Yadav.