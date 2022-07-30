Envirocare Green Awards 2022

Envirocare Green Awards since 2018 is conferred to those who strive to protect our environment by adopting or innovating measures, which help create a sustainable environment for us, as well as our future generations. Envirocare Green Awards – is the brainchild of Dr Nilesh Amritkar – Managing Director, Envirocare Labs who envisioned that an innovative, yet inclusive approach was needed to refocus on sustainability and the environment.

“Individuals, and professionals, should be driven towards, delivering Personal Social Responsibility | PSR, while organizations should aim for a Green Balance Sheet, a true sign of sustainability where a balance within People, Planet and Profits coexists “has been his mantra to attain true sustainability.

Encourage | Empower | Enlighten have been the cornerstones of the Envirocare Green Awards where focus has been, to encourage professionals & organizations to think ‘green ‘while contributing towards a nation which is not only progressive but responsible towards our Mother Earth. EGA is a non-commercial activity of self-motivated like-minded people dedicated to making a positive difference towards Sustainable Care.

Envirocare Green Awards has entered the 5th year, amidst gaining international recognition as a respectable and responsible award. With an overwhelming response of 46 unique applications from 7 countries including India, USA, Oman, Qatar, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, and Tanzania EGA continues to inspire individuals and organizations to ‘think green’. Also, we had 500+ registrations from 14 different countries Canada, USA, UK Netherland, Germany, Nigeria, Qatar, Oman, Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka they all were excited for our keynote sessions.

Envirocare Green Awards has esteemed evaluation panels of 11 Jury Members | 11 Patron Members | 8 Advisory Board Members from 6 countries including India, Qatar, Germany, Netherlands, Canada, Nigeria. Accomplished members with the of Dr. Manoj Chaturvedi, Dr. Avin Ramaiya, Mr. Nilesh Lele, Dr. Roshni Udyayvar, Mr. Awinash Dulip, Dr. Shubhakanta Mohapatra, Mr. Benedict Odjobo, Dr. Chun Mei Chang, Mr. Imran Ustad, Dr Sarit kumar, Ms. Karin Heinze played a pivotal role in evaluating the 46 applicants. While the distinguished members complimented the participants, they did mention that the quality of the initiatives made the evaluation interesting yet tough.

27 shortlisted applicants from India, Qatar, USA, and Zimbabwe who got an opportunity to present on the 9th of July event, where jury members, patrons, advisors, and partners evaluated them on the attributes of creativity and innovation, impact, and sustainability & scalability of their initiatives, including presentation skills and time management.

Envirocare Green Awards 2022 was hosted as an online hybrid event on 16th July between 14:00 – 18:00 hrs. (IST). Graced by the esteemed jury, patrons, applicants and more than 500+ registrations the event was a grand success. Mr Rahul Deshpande – CEO – Envirocare Labs, shared the inspiring journey of how Envirocare Labs was awarded as the 1st Platinum rated Indian Green Building council (IGBC) within the Testing, Inspection and Certification sector – and how the team focus has been on energy management, waste minimization, water conservation while ensuring employee wellbeing and future readiness.

The true essence of “Analysis & Beyond “could be understood, with a contribution of over INR 10 Mio under CSR, towards Zero Hunger, Quality Education and Providing Safe Drinking Water & Sanitation along with nation building activities under the PM Care Fund.

Mr. Deshpande thanked the EGA Founder Chairman Dr Nilesh Amritkar for conceptualizing the coveted EGA event and expressed gratitude and pride for the incredible opportunity of being the “Knowledge Partner” Dr. Nilesh Amritkar | Founder Chairman addressed the event with an interesting thought about the 3Ds Dedication, Devotion and Determination that the EGA journey has followed to create a sustainable world for future generations, He was very happy to announce the 5th year of celebrating EGA. While he was pleased that a small sapling, he planted in 2018 had now blossomed into a beautiful plant amidst global acclaim, he encouraged all stakeholders to continue celebrating sustainability by taking these coveted awards forward for the next 100 years and more.

Keynote sessions were curated and aligned towards establishing synergies within industry, academia, and regulators.

Dr. Abhay Jere | Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) Ministry of Education, Govt of gave his insights on National Education Policy and its role in promoting Environment & Sustainability.

Dr. Aparna Dhawan | Executive Director, TIC Council, India talked about Role of Testing Inspection & Certification for Sustainable Businesses.

Mr. Imran Ustad | Associate Director, Sustainable Finance Solutions at Morningstar Sustainanalytics, India spoke about the sustainability linked financing for start-ups & MSMEs.

EGA 2022 award ceremony set a new benchmark of 500 + registration across 14 nations, making it a truly global event. An illustrious panel including 11 Jury | 11 Patrons | 8 Advisory members, evaluated the 46 applicants under 5 well-crafted categories, at 3 separate stages.

In Large corporates category the special citation was awarded to Hyatt Centric and Winner Aarti Industries Limited and Hindustan Unilever. In private limited/ MSME category the special citation was awarded to Al Jaber & partners. The winner of MSME category was awarded to Harmony Planning Services and EnviroApps Inc. In Academia Category special citation was awarded to V. M. Salgaokar IIHE and the winner is MIT ADT university. In Individual category special citation was awarded to Shri. Vijaykumar Katti and the winners of individual category are Dr. Sunil Kumar and Shri Padmakar Nandusekar. In NGO’s Cooperatives category the special citation was awarded to Green Raichur, and the winners of this category are the Anonymous Indian Charitable Trust. Each of these winners truly deserved to bag the trophy as their entire team is dedicated towards the mission to make our planet a better and greener world.

The insightful feed forward session witnessed Dr. Prabodh Halde, EGA Patron complimenting the winners while expressing his thoughts that coveted EGA awards already a Global Award would be the next Magsaysay in a few years. While Dr. Roshni Udyavar the jury congratulated to the EGA secretariat and appreciated the robust evaluation process, Mr Benedict Odjobo, EGA Jury member from Nigeria, applauded the EGA awards as an award celebrating true sustainability. Good wishes from the likes Ms Karin Heinze from Be in Organic, Germany, and other Patron’s members made the event more special.

EGA Secretariat reinstated the fact that all stakeholders have been a part of the EGA family and the journey towards sustainability would continue – the award ceremony was concluded by expressing gratitude to the panellist, partners, global applicants, and attendees for making it so much more meaningful.