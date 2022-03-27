Environment scientist and academician Dr. Swati Chakraborty (Nandi) launches her new book on ‘Electronic Waste’

Kolkata, 27 March 2022: Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology’s (GNIPST) Head of the Department, Dr. Swati Chakraborty (Nandi) has launched her new book ‘Electronic Waste – A Growing Concern In Environment’ on Saturday 26th March at the Press Club in the presence of Dr. Kalyan Rudra, Chairman of West Bengal Pollution Control Board; Mr. Sandipan Saha, Mayor-in-Council of Kolkata Municipal Corporation; Mr. Dipendu Biswas, Technical Director of the I-League Mohammedan Sporting Club; Prof Omprakash Mishra, Prof. of International Relations, Jadavpur University; and Poet-Mass Movement activist Mr. Prasun Bhowmik.

Dr. Swati Chakraborty (Nandi) is an environment enthusiast and researcher with adept proficiency in the implementation of sustainable development, e-waste management, health risk assessment, and carbon footprint, waste management, Life Cycle assessment area. Swati, who is also a regular columnist in multiple English and regional daily newspapers, has been working closely with various governmental and non-governmental agencies lending research and consulting support to address multiple issues concerning her prime line of work.

About her newly launched book, Dr. Swati added, “My book is full of data that reveals the geographies of e-waste flow of distribution at global, national, subnational and local levels. Users will find this resource to be a detailed presentation of e-waste estimation methods, quantification and model survey that also addresses both the handling of e-waste and their hazardous effect on the surrounding environment.”

Managing Director of JIS Group, Mr. Taranjit Singh commented, “We appreciate the book written by Swati Chakraborty on such a relevant topic which will be beneficial for our current as well as the future generation.”