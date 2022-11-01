Envision – India’s First Energy festival driving Industry- Academia led technology transformation towards Net Zero Emissions in India

Chennai, October 1st, 2022: In an endeavor to set the vision for Industry-Academia led technology transformation aimed at taking India towards Net-Zero by 2047, IIT Madras Research Park along with India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) is organizing ENVISION – India’s First Energy Festival at IITMRP between 3rd-5th November 2022.

The event will be inaugurated by Dr. N Kalaiselvi (Director General, CSIR – Central Electro Chemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI), Dr. Ajay Mathur ( Director General, International Solar Alliance) and Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala (President – IITM Research Park, IITM Incubation Cell & RTBI).

The conference will be witnessed by CXOs, Industry members, government dignitaries, and institutional bodies and features seminars, panel discussions, student-led project demonstrations, and activities surrounding the discourse “Towards Net-Zero”. Prominent industrial giants, Tata Steel, Lucas TVS, Toyota Connected India, Cambridge Mobile Telematics, and CrossBow Labs have come onboard as key partners for the event.

The 3-day conference explores 10+ thematic areas over the course of the conference following the larger theme of techno-economic readiness of Renewable Energy technologies and their estimated commercialization timelines. Day one of the conference will focus on technologies immediately available to commercialize, the second day is for technologies which can be scaled in 5 to 10 years and the third day will be on technologies, which require major R&D today so that they can scale in 10 to 15 years.

EnVision will be a one-stop summit to discuss various burning issues to craft the future of cleantech in India through 15+ expert talks and 6+ panel discussions. As a participant, one will witness thought-provoking dialogue and discourse ranging across topics from Renewable energy generation: Technology and economics, short-duration grid storage: Batteries, thermal storage systems to Enhancing energy efficiency: Heating and Cooling, Electric Vehicles, Green Hydrogen generation, and more.

EnVision will feature expert talks by over 25+ top energy voices from industry & academia including; Milind Kulkarni (President – PV Manufacturing, Reliance New Energy Solar); Mr. Sujoy Ghosh (Vice President & Country Managing Director India, First Solar); Dr. R. Gopalan (Reg Director, ARCI), Ravi Chandran Purushothaman (President, Danfoss India); Mr. Akshay Singhal (Chief of Climate Action, Log9), Mr. Randheer Singh (NITI), Mr. Shaji John (Sr. VP, Ohmium); Mrs. Anuradda Ganesh (Chief Technical Advisor, Cummins), Dr. Sanik Nag (TATA Steel), Dr. A.K. Naik (Principle Scientist, BARC), Mr. Alexander Hogeveen Rutter (Private Sector Specialist, ISA) and more.

The event also promises a showcase of 10+ student-led innovations & project demonstrations, a screening of thought-provoking documentaries on sustainability, climate change & renewable energy, and a novel Electric Vehicle (EV) Parade where miscellaneous EV fabrications take to the road in a rally through the IITM campus till IITMRP.

Speaking about the event, Prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President, of IIT Madras Research Park & IITM Incubation Cell says “India ranks third in the world in total greenhouse gas emissions – the result of having the second-largest population and being the third largest in energy consumption. This clearly indicates that the time to act on this is now. By jointly initiating a platform like EnVision, we are bringing together the best across industry, academia, startups, and students to work collaboratively on innovative solutions that can help us achieve net zero by 2047.

“This will accelerate our sustainable energy transition and enable us to deploy clean energy technologies at scale. We also hope to greatly accelerate India’s move towards achieving 100% Renewable Energy by 2047, one of the ambitious goals we have challenged ourselves to achieve for India as part of our 10X initiative,” he added.

Debi Prasad Dash, Executive Director, India Energy Storage Alliance expresses, “We are happy to partner with IITMRP for driving industry-academia partnership. Envision is India’s first energy festival that is bringing together industry experts, eminent professors, energy start-ups, students, and research scholars on one platform to share best practices and solutions Toward Net Zero. The participants will have an exciting and unique opportunity to learn from the best. This is one of the kinds of event which cannot be missed.”