EO Gurgaon Organizes Conversation with Vikram Oberoi

EO Gurgaon organized Conversation with Vikram Oberoi, the third generation scion of India’s best-known luxury hospitality chain. He is the most successful purveyor of luxury hospitality in the country. Over the 10 years, when he stepped into a mainstream management role as General Manager of The Oberoi Rajvilas in Jaipur, he has relentlessly focused on quality and succeeded. The event was attended by various young and leading entrepreneurs of India. The idea behind organizing the event was to motivate the emerging entrepreneurs of India and guide them a way towards achieving success. Mister Hospitality Vikram Oberoi shared some of his lifetime experiences and how he managed to become what he is today even after facing some extreme hurdles in his professional and personal life. The key takeaway from the event for all the young entrepreneurs was “Be Good to your people and customers as that is the utmost important thing to get success in your business.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vikram Oberoi, said, “I feel extremely overwhelmed being a part of such an exciting and educating event. It feels great to see so many young and vibrant faces which are full of energy and enthusiasm. I hope to become a part of such events in future as well. My best wishes to all the people.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ayush Bansal, Director, Liberty Shoes Group, said, “Have strong values and stick by them” – Vikram Oberoi. This statement will stay with me forever; it not only resonates with me but will help me expand my horizon in both my personal and professional life. The event was extra ordinary; I am spellbound and extremely grateful to EO Gurgaon for giving me this experience.”