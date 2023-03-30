EPOS Takes its First Steps into the Video Space with EXPAND Vision 1 Web Camera

New Delhi, India – March 30, 2022 – Global audio brand EPOS today revealed its first personal webcam, the EXPAND Vision 1. EPOS presents a new vision for the modern meeting room to maximize the collaborative potential of professionals navigating new work setups. An EPOS survey shows that 95% of modern workers struggle with keeping focus and being efficient in hybrid meetings. That is why EPOS introduces meeting room solutions designed for your brain for optimal performance for both people in the meeting room and people calling in. Made to complete your hybrid work setup, the EXPAND Vision 1 eliminates common virtual meeting issues including poor quality vision, long set-up times and difficult setting adjustments. This compact, portable USB webcam delivers ultra-sharp video and exceptional voice pickup, whether you work from home, on the go, or in the office.

Exceptional Quality Video and Audio

Empowering users to feel professional in any call, the EXPAND Vision 1 features an ultra-sharp 4K camera that optimizes the picture based on light conditions, meaning you always look and feel your best. Preventing the frustrations caused by unclear audio in calls, the EXPAND Vision 1 also features two omni-directional microphones with noise canceling, designed to pick up the voice and not background noise. Powered by EPOS Audio™, the user can be confident they will be heard clearly.

Supporting these features, the EXPAND Vision 1 is backed by certification from leading UC solutions including Microsoft Teams and Zoom, providing a flawless user experience and trusted stamp of approval.

Plug and Play Performance, Personalized

Shifting between workplaces and meetings often results in increased set-up times, with users needing to re-connect and configure their devices regularly. Preventing last-minute stress ahead of calls, the EXPAND Vision 1 provides instant connection via the included USB-C cable, saving users time without the need for complicated setups and installation. Designed to streamline cable management and avoid interference with other devices, the USB-C cable features a 90-degree angled plug, guiding it down to fit even the smallest of workspaces.

Once set up, users can quickly and easily customize their picture quality via the EXPAND Vision 1’s smart floating menu. With the ability to adjust via the field of view, light, and color, you can be call-ready in seconds.

Functional and Quality Design

Minimizing the need for additional support from IT Managers, the EXPAND Vision 1’s integrated mounting clip is designed to fit any monitor, making setup easy. Adjustable height and angle also allow for a centered display and consistent performance when moving between your work and home display.

It comes with a compact design and protective carry box, transporting your equipment could not be easier and better protected. The integrated lens shutter also alleviates any privacy concerns users may have.