Epsilon Carbon signs MoU with US-based The Metals Company to manufacture cathode precursors

New Delhi, April 6th, 2022: Epsilon Carbon, India’s leading carbon black company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Nasdaq-listed The Metals Company Inc. According to the agreement, both the companies will jointly undertake a pre-feasibility study for a commercial-scale deep-sea nodule processing plant in India. Following this study, they will jointly set-up to set up the world’s first Commercial Polymetallic Nodule Processing Plant in India with an initial investment of Rs 1,200 crore in the first phase. The focus of this collaboration would be on producing cathode precursors with the lowest carbon footprint. These cathode precursors will be converted to cathode active materials at the proposed facility in India.

Epsilon Carbon will process 1 million tons per annum (MTPA) of dry nodules to create a production capacity of over 30,000 tonnes of an intermediate nickel-copper-cobalt matte product per annum. This product is ideal to be used for active cathode material (CAM) in Lithium-ion Batteries (LiBs). Epsilon Carbon has a patented process to convert coal tar waste to synthetic graphite for use as anodes in Lithium-ion Batteries (LiBs) and is currently the only graphite anode manufacturer in India. Epsilon aims to produce battery materials with the lowest possible Carbon footprint which is in line with the company’s ESG roadmap.

The recent PLI scheme for Advanced Cell Chemistries (ACC) proposed by the Government of India necessitates a 60% local content to qualify for the government investment. Epsilon with its commercial production of synthetic graphite and a pipeline to produce 30,000 TPA of NMC and 20,000 TPA of LFP by 2025 will contribute significantly towards helping Indian Giga-factories of the future to meet their local-content requirement.-