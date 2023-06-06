Epson announces two new SureColor Dye Sublimation Printers

India, June 06th, 2023: Epson, a world leader in digital and printing solutions, today announced the launch of two new 44-inch, dye-sublimation products. Designed for low to medium-volume printing, the SureColor SC-F6430 4-colour and SureColor SC-F6430H 6-colour are ideal for applications such as textile production, personalized products, and high-end photo reproduction. The printers offer a range of significant improvements, including increased productivity and reduced wastage.

Based on Epson’s revolutionary Micro TFP PrecisionCore technology, which is designed to deliver exceptional image quality, both printers offer different advantages, depending on the needs of the user. The SC-F6430 increases productivity by 20% compared to its predecessor the SC-F6330. The SC-F6430H provides an extended colour gamut by offering the use of CMYK, plus a choice of either Fluorescent Pink and Fluorescent Yellow, Light Cyan and Light Magenta or Orange and Violet. As Epson’s first 6-colour 44-inch dye-sublimation printer, the SC-F6430H opens the door to an expanded range of potential applications for both textile and rigid substrates. This enhancement will aid the users in the production of fashion, home wear, sportswear, soft signage, promotional items, and much more.

“Epson has earned a powerful reputation for providing comprehensive printing solutions that cater to businesses’ unique needs, delivering exceptional quality, versatility, and cost-effectiveness. Our strong presence in the Indian market further bolsters our commitment to supporting businesses with top-notch end-to-end printing solutions. These new printers are perfect examples of our commitment to listening to market needs and delivering timely and effective solutions,” said Satyanarayana P, Director – Sales and Marketing (VP/LFP/RS)

The SC-F6430 and SC-F6430H offer several other advantages to business users including new, higher-capacity ink packs that contain 45%* more ink (1.6L), reducing replacement frequency and waste. The ink packs only need to be shaken and inserted, no more pouring and stirring, which can create a mess. The printers also feature a new 4.3-inch touch screen which is 30% larger than the previous model. Simplified maintenance routines minimize downtime and software bundles are included to help businesses run more efficiently and better analyze costing and profitability. Both products offer users a complete solution including hardware, software, printhead, ink, sublimation papers, warranty, plus the SC-F6430H includes a bundled take-up reel.