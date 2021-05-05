Epson Launched the all New EcoTank L8180 6 colour Multifunction Photo Printer

Bengaluru, May 04, 2021: Epson, a world leader in digital imaging and printing solutions, today announced the launch of the Epson EcoTank L8180 Photo Printer. Designed uniquely to cater to photo studios and photo enthusiasts, L8180 is a multifunction printer delivers a higher colour gamut for stunning quality Photo prints with powerful performance and affordability.

This new photo printer packed with a unique 6 colour integrated InkTank delivers a high page yield and is incredibly affordable due to its low running costs. With its unique 6 color inks (Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, Black, Grey and Pigment black) combination, this printer can deliver stunning borderless prints upto A3+ size that have superior colour reproduction for large photos, photo albums and more. In addition, the Epson smart panel app enables the user to control the printer from smart devices to print, copy documents and even set up and troubleshoot the printer.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Siva Kumar, Senior General Manager – Inkjet Printers, Epson India, said “We are thrilled to launch this compact and stylish 6 colour photo printer built especially for Photo studios and photo enthusiasts. The EcoTank L8180 will represent a new era in photo printing and supports a host of application like Photo Albums, Passport Photographs and much more combined with low print cost and high-quality prints. We will continue the evolution of our products by continuously adding values and incorporating innovative features to provide the highest level of satisfaction to our customers.”

Priced at Rs. 54,999/-, the Epson EcoTank L8180 is compact, stylish and can print, copy and scan with ease using the impressive 10.9cm colour optional touchscreen, 5-way media handling and unique 6-colour inks. This printer uses Epson Claria ET premium inks with Multi-Size Dot Technology to produce stunning and long-lasting photos. It can print outstanding black and white photos with the 2 blacks and grey inks combination. Equipped with multi path paper feed option for prints upto A3+ size, this printer has a high page yield Ink Bottle, Scan up to 21.59 cms x 35.56 cm (8.5 x 14 Inches). It can even print directly on an Inkjet coated CDs / DVDs.

The new photo printer is powered by Epson’s proprietary Micro Piezo technology, which helps deliver faster prints and uses Epson’s Heat-Free Technology which consumes less power, thereby saving money and the environment. The low power consumption also ensures that there are no interruptions during power cuts as this printer can even work on a conventional UPS. The L8180 printer is equipped with a host of connectivity options like Wi-Fi, WiFi Direct, Ethernet, SD card and USB flash drives for seamless printing.

