Equirus strengthens its senior leadership team, appoints Ms. Shilpa Gupta as Managing Director & Group Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Sandesh Sawant as Group Chief Financial Officer

Mumbai, April 11th,2023: Equirus, a full-service investment bank in India, has announced the appointment of Ms. Shilpa Gupta as Managing Director and Group Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Sandesh Sawant as Group Chief Financial Officer to its leadership team.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Ajay Garg, Managing Director Equirus said “I am extremely happy to welcome Ms. Shilpa Gupta as our Group Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Sandesh Sawant as our Chief Financial Officer. Their rich experience within the investment banking sector will help drive forward our strategic plans as we are scaling new heights and expanding our reach as well as our portfolio”.

Ms. Shilpa Gupta brings over 26 years of experience in institutional equities, asset management, and policy advocacy to her role. Prior to joining Equirus, she worked on strategy, business transformations, disruption management, and scale-ups. With her extensive knowledge of capital markets, she is well-positioned to support and drive the next phase of growth at Equirus. Gupta is also an accomplished author and alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Roorkee.

“I am thrilled to be part of a company that has significantly grown in the last few years,” said Shilpa Gupta. “As we pivot to lead in the rapidly evolving financial services industry, I look forward to working closely with the Equirus team to help drive its next phase of growth.”

Mr. Sandesh Sawant will lead the finance function for the business. He is a Chartered Accountant and Fellow from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in India and has previously worked for leading financial firms. Sawant’s experience in budgeting and MIS for the IB & Broking business, coupled with his expertise in financial services, makes him a valuable addition to the Equirus team.

“As I transition into this new role, I am both thrilled and motivated to lead the team as the company eyes growth and transformation,” said Sandesh Sawant. “I hope to make significant contributions to Equirus’ financial operations and support the company in achieving its strategic objectives.”

With these key appointments, Equirus looks to strengthen its market position and target more opportunities for growth in the investment banking industry.

About Equirus Group:

Equirus Group provides full-service Investment Banking services for corporate clients and offers services covering equity capital markets, debt capital markets, structured finance, PE, M&A, insurance broking, and wealth products. It also offers portfolio management services and research along with institutional equities. Equirus has done more than 180 transactions across M&A, PE, IPOs, QIPs, Rights Issues, and Structure Finance raising. $6 billion in the process. Over the last 14 years, Equirus has built impeccable credentials across domains and has created a niche for itself in its ability to structure and deliver transactions in-line with the client’s requirements.