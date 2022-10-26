Equitas Bank’s Video Series ‘Circle Of Life’ narrating success stories of Small Business Women Entrepreneurs

India, October 26, 2022: This Diwali, Equitas Small Finance Bank boosts the powerful and empowering journey of its women customers with a heart-warming video tribute, which narrates their tale of hard work, grit, and courage. The bank has played a pivotal role in transforming the lives of many in this community by supporting them through their many microfinance offerings.

This story of Poonam (also resembles resilience) – a woman from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, who had to then relocate to Rajasthan, due to her irresponsible husband. She gathered the courage to leave the house in a very poor financial condition. Starting her journey with only 50 rupees in hand, she was keen to live a new life on her own abilities. Holding the hunger for a better life, she began exploring opportunities to earn and survive. Wandering to seek work, she stepped into a boutique and got a job stitching buttons, but learned a lot more in two years. Gaining experience, she started her business with designing and sewing her ideas to create a collection as per the market. While overcoming so many obstacles, she still smiles because of the platform that trusted in her.

A little courage is all it takes to define your resilience and ability. Watch her story of transformation.

WATCH Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Y_LzcL8D7M

With a single-minded focus on making banking simpler for all, the institution has been instrumental in generating livelihoods for innumerable customers and the video of Poonam is one such in those series after the story of Kismat , Dhanlakshmi , Indra, and Shanthi .

Commenting the on the release of the video, Vignesh Murali, Head- Of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Equitas SFB said, Our ‘Circle of Life’ series signifies a way of taking and giving back to society and showcases the lives of people like Poonam Karan who have gone through a transformative journey. Equitas have played a small part in taking them close to their dreams. The feeling when you realize you are somewhere a part of making millions smile is beyond words can explain. Circle of Life’ features real-life transformation stories of bravery, sacrifice, and compassion, the bank aims to reach a wider audience with the series to inspire and give hope to Indians in times of uncertainty.

