Equitas Small Finance Bank conducted Green Exhibit

Bangalore, June 2022: Equitas Small Finance Bank conducted a plant exhibition in its HSR layout & Kasur Nagar branch in Bangalore. The event called as ‘Green exhibit’ had over 100 rare and unseen plants on display. With the aim to maintaining a sustainable environment for the future, the unique plant exhibition was also open for public to walk in and buy the plants.

Equitas has always been a promoter of greenery. They have consistently conducted plantation drives across India, promotes sustainable banking and has indoor plants in their branches to embrace greenery. This initiative is in line with the brands idea to do its part to protect the environment. Equitas believes that any step no matter how big or small will impact the environment in the long run. They believe that such initiates will create awareness about such plants and showcase that one can have plants for their houses that helps them and the environment simultaneously. The top management of the bank was present for this social initiative.

Everyone can open a paperless bank account online and avail 7% interest on it savings account for balances above Rs 5 Lakhs upto Rs 2 Crores and for senior citizen FD and RD, despite this time of economic slowdown. It has one of the highest CASA ratio in the industry of 52%. It has various offerings as per the customers need. Apart from environment, Equitas has been a big promoter of sports. Hockey Player Rani Rampal and Cricketer Smriti Mandhana are associated with the brand as its ambassador.