Equitas Small Finance Bank Increases Interest Rate to 7% Empowering its Customers with the Power of Earning More; Senior Citizens to Enjoy

28th March 2022: Equitas Small Finance Bank, one of the leading SFBs, has announced the revision of interest rates for Savings and Retail Term Deposits from 21st March 2022. Customers can now avail of 7% interest p.a. on Savings Account for balances above Rs 5 Lakhs up to Rs 2 Crores, which was earlier above Rs 5 Lakhs up to Rs 50 Lakhs, making it simpler for more customers to earn more interest through saving.

Senior citizens can now earn maximum benefits as the bank offers them a flat rate of .50% extra over existing revised rates on RTDs. For FD, senior citizens can now earn an interest of 7.25%* p.a. for 888 days and the others can get upto 6.75%*p.a. When it comes to RD, senior citizens can get 7%* p.a. and others can get upto 6.5%* p.a. interest for 24 months.

Through this rate revision, Equitas brings in more inclusivity to its customers by enabling them to reap the benefits of the Power of 7. The incremental rate for senior citizens will make it attractive for them to get the maximum returns from their deposits. Along with the bank’s beyond banking initiatives, this revision widens the opportunity for its customers to save more while contributing back to society.

Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head, Branch Banking – Liabilities, Products and Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank said, “During these volatile times, it is imperative that we protect the savers’ interest with an attractive proposition. This expands the opportunity for customers to save more across segments and enjoy the best-in-class interest rates. This revision aims at bringing more inclusivity and convenience in transaction banking by facilitating customers to make the most of the in-use banking products – savings and RTD. It will also ease the process for senior citizens to earn more. All of this will continue our idea of empowering our customers – Banking and Beyond.”

Domestic/NRE/NRO Fixed Deposit rates:

Callable Term Deposit Existing Rates News Rate Tenure Domestic, NRE/NRO Interest Rates upto Rs. 2 crore Domestic, NRE/NRO Interest Rates upto Rs. 2 crore 1 year to 18 months 6.00% 6.10% 18 months 1 day to 2 years 6.25% 6.50% 2 years 1 day to 887 days 6.35% 6.50% 888 days 6.50% 6.75% 889 days to 3 years 6.35% 6.50%

Domestic/NRE/NRO Recurring Deposit rates:

Existing Rates New Rates Tenure Domestic, NRE/NRO Interest Rates upto Rs. 2 crore Domestic, NRE/NRO Interest Rates upto Rs. 2 crore 12 months 6.00% 6.10% 15 months 6.00% 6.10% 18 months 6.00% 6.10% 21 months 6.25% 6.50% 24 months 6.25% 6.50% 30 months 6.35% 6.50% 36 months 6.35% 6.50%

