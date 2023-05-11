Equiva Health Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK NY, (May 11, 2023)—Equiva Health, a digital patient engagement and health relationship management solution provider, today announced the addition of Scott P. Jones as the company’s chief operating officer (COO).

Jones brings to this role extensive experience in operations and technology senior leadership at global Fortune 500 companies including CIGNA, CVS Health, and Expedia as well as at private equity-owned emerging companies and start-up businesses including Asurion and ConnectiveRx. He has a breadth and depth of expertise in building new capabilities, scaling operations to enable rapid growth, and leading the evolution and maturation of immature processes.

In the Equiva COO role, Jones will be responsible for Equiva Health’s operations, product, and technology functions. He will focus on expanding the company’s technical and operational capabilities to enable continued growth of the company.

“Equiva brings to the market more than a decade of experience collaborating with healthcare organizations around innovation in patient experience, digital engagement and patient activation,” said Equiva CEO and Co-founder Nir Altman. “Scott is an excellent complement to our team. He brings knowledge and passion as we move Equiva to new heights in our focus to help healthcare organizations advance health equity, improve health outcomes and drive financial success.”

Jones earned a BS degree in business administration and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining this breakthrough healthcare technology company,” said Jones. “The Equiva Health Relationship Management platform and related solutions are powerful tools for remediating health equity concerns, as well as for enabling our mission of connecting people to the individuals, information, and experiences that support overall well-being and improve lives.”

The appointment of Jones as COO builds upon recent momentum at Equiva Health. The company most recently announced a partnership with internet service provider Infiniti Mobile and the launch of its ACP Connect Program. This first-of-its-kind offering serves as a catalyst in helping healthcare organizations advance enrollment in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program and engage digitally with individuals for targeted population health, care management and health equity initiatives.