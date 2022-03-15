ESAF celebrates 30th anniversary

Chennai, March 2022: ESAF Small Finance Bank, a leading social bank headquartered in Kerala, celebrated its fifth founding day. It also celebrated the 30th anniversary of ESAF, which started as an NGO in 1992. District Collector Haritha V Kumar IAS inaugurated the function at ESAF Bhavan, Mannuthy. K. Paul Thomas, ESAF Founder and MD & CEO ESAF Bank delivered the Founder’s Day Message. P.R. Ravi Mohan, Chairman, ESAF Bank presided over the event. Adv. K. Rajan, Minister of Revenue delivered the felicitation message.

Speaking on the occasion K. Paul Thomas said, “32 percent of our branches are located in unbanked rural areas. We have around five million women borrowers across India. ESAF has always been a lending support to small entrepreneurs and self-help groups for empowering women. ESAF has also set up schools and hospitals for rural communities. Besides the success of business, social commitment makes us more satisfying. We are on a journey of fulfilling our vision of reducing social inequality in the society.”

The book ‘Joyful Stories of Transformation’, which showcased selected success stories of ESAF, was released by Mereena Paul, Chairperson and MD, ESAF Financial Holdings by presenting the same to Anne Wang, Director, Opportunity International Australia. The Mahila Housing Loan Scheme was launched by Dr. V.A. Joseph, Director, ESAF Bank and George K. John, Executive Vice President. Vinod Vasudhevan, Alex George, C. P. Mohanan, Saneesh Singh, Directors, ESAF Bank, M. G. Ajayan, George Thomas, Executive Vice Presidents, ESAF Bank, Idicheria Ninan, President, ESAF Foundation, Alok Thomas Paul, MD, CEDAR Retail and Saleena George, Chairman, ESAF Cooperative also spoke on the occasion.