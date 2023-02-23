Kochi: ESAF Foundation invites nominations for ESAF Sthree Ratna Award 2023. ESAF Sthree Ratna Award was introduced in the year 2019. The award recognises women who have shown exemplary acts of being role models to others by not only beating all odds to create a niche for themselves but also for their fellow beings to make a lasting impact in people’s lives. She could be an unsung hero working in the humanitarian sector, striving for gender equality, enabling sustainable livelihoods, reducing inequalities, advancing education, health and nutrition, or advocating for women’s rights. In other words, ESAF Sthree Ratnas are ordinary women who break stereotypes and emerge as catalysts for change.

The award carries a cash prize of INR 1 lakh and a citation. The last date to send the applications is 28th February 2023. The award shall be announced on 8th March 2023 and conferred on 11th March 2023 in Thrissur. Applications can be sent to sra2023@esafindia.in and for more details, please contact 9946000899.